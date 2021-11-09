Michael V. Lewis, Previously Chairman, CEO And Co-founder Of Reald, Becomes Chairman Of AR/VR Innovator Campfire Media and technology entrepreneur announces investment through Alchemi Project, a company formed by Lewis to support world-changing businesses and ideas

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael V. Lewis has been named chairman of the board of San Mateo, California-based Campfire ( campfire3d.com ), a company focused on advanced holographic collaboration for the enterprise market.

Lewis's role as Campfire Chairman follows a significant investment by Alchemi Project, a company formed by Lewis to support businesses and ideas that are poised to positively impact the world, spanning technology, media, and consumer products. Previously, Campfire raised more than $8 million in funding from OTV, Kli Capital, Tuesday Capital and others.

"Michael has spent decades at the nexus of media and technology, and has brought immersive experiences to billions of people," said Jay Wright, chief executive officer of Campfire. "We are thrilled that he has chosen to lend his expertise and passion in support of Campfire and we look forward to the journey ahead."

"Campfire is the epitome of what's next in augmented and virtual reality, bringing to life a technology that had only existed in science fiction films until now," said Lewis. "Campfire embodies all of the attributes I look for when choosing what ventures Alchemi Project will support: it is transformative; it serves a higher purpose; and it embraces sustainable policies and practices."

About Michael V. Lewis

Lewis co-founded RealD in 2003 and built it into a globally recognized visual technology leader, best known for operating the largest 3D cinema platform in the world. Under Lewis's leadership, RealD has three times been awarded "Most Innovative Company" by Fast Company. Lewis has been named in The Hollywood Reporter "Digital Power 50" and as one of the publication's "Innovative Voices." He has been honored by the Producers Guild of America with the Vanguard Award in recognition of achievements in new media and technology. He is the recipient of The Thomas Alva Edison Innovation Award and the UCLA School of Neurosurgery's Visionary Award.

About Campfire

Campfire enables holographic collaboration for design and engineering. Led by pioneers of today's most well-known augmented reality platforms, Campfire provides a new generation of devices and applications that enable distributed teams to work with 3D models as shared holograms. Campfire's system dramatically advances the state-of-the-art over current AR/VR offerings for visual performance, ease of use, and workflow integration. Built on a foundation of more than 60 patents, Campfire is available now through an early access program with commercial availability targeted for 2022.

