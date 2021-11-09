FreshRealm Launches Kitchen Table, a New Brand of Fresh Meals Available at Grocery Retail

The newly introduced brand is poised to provide food retailers with a turn-key offering of fresh meals to capitalize on growing consumer demand for simplified, everyday meal solutions

VENTURA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FreshRealm, a leading Fresh Meals solution provider, announced the launch of Kitchen Table, the company's first branded line of fresh, quality meal offerings that addresses consumer demand for Fresh Meals at grocery retail. The new brand will allow retailers to bring a complete assortment of chef-tested Fresh Meals to their consumers in a few short months.

With 55% of consumers saying they will continue to eat at home more1, and fresh food retail sales in the U.S. having increased by over 10% in 20202, FreshRealm is offering consumers simplified meal solutions with its selection of ready to cook meals, ready to heat meals and low-prep meal kits.

The Kitchen Table brand is closely tied to FreshRealm's belief that people "connect through meals" and centered around a view that food brings people and communities closer together. "People have enjoyed the experience of being at home and being in their kitchens, but are also experiencing meal preparation fatigue. Kitchen Table offers them the chance to elevate the meal experience they may have grown tired of," said FreshRealm EVP, Brand & Communications, Nicole Desir. "Gathering around the table over delicious food is an experience for the everyday, not to be reserved for special occasions."

The new line of oven, stovetop, microwave and slow-cooker ready meals includes a diverse variety of Italian, Asian, Global and classic cuisines in over 50 complete meal options. With ready to cook meals prepared in about 20 minutes, and ready to heat options in three minutes, the brand takes on the planning and prep so that meals become effortless.

"FreshRealm, and the Kitchen Table brand, are uniquely positioned to help retailers address consumers' evolving behaviors and understanding of the foundational role fresh food has in our lives," said Desir. "What's more, meal destinations provide retailers with the opportunity to drive an emotional connection with shoppers by creating a vibrant and simplified shopping experience through high quality meals and a warm and inclusive brand you can trust."

While 39% of consumers view retail foodservice as a satisfying substitute for both home-cooked and restaurant meals3, lack of awareness around grocers' meal solution offerings creates a major hurdle for shoppers looking for meal options at retail4. With the development of Kitchen Table, FreshRealm is accelerating the go-to-market rollout of national Fresh Meals destinations in retail. FreshRealm will not only expedite the rollout, but also support customers with customized brand marketing to targeted consumers.

Kitchen Table's versatility provides flexibility of product placement utilizing current end caps and free-standing coolers based on an individual store's unique needs while retailers continue planning for innovation. FreshRealm will provide retailers with a partner and a plan for developing the future Fresh Meals destination as a dynamic solution for shoppers with a busy lifestyle that are making conscious food decisions impacting their vitality, health and sense of community.

About FreshRealm

FreshRealm, a leading Fresh Meals solution provider at retail, partners with retailers to create Fresh Meals destinations that provide vibrant and convenient solutions for a busy and healthier consumer lifestyle.

With a belief that we all connect through meals, FreshRealm's team of culinary experts curate a range of inspired meals using the very best ingredients so that consumers can enjoy delicious, Fresh Meals with little to no effort. The company is 100% focused on Fresh Meals to provide a complete retail solution; from product design, sourcing, implementation, meal assembly, logistics, through marketing & promotion.

1 Deloitte, "Where will we eat?" report [September 2021]

2 Anne-Marie Roerink, Fresh produce sales remain ahead in first half of 2021 , IRI, accessed September 14, 2021; Emily Park, "FMI: Produce department sales up 11.4% in 2020 ," Supermarket Perimeter, April 8, 2021.

3 Rick Stein, FMI [Aug 2021]

4 FMI [Aug 2021]

