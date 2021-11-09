ERC Positions for Growth Supporting Defense and Space Mission Success

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ERC, LLC, a leading provider of advanced engineering, technology and consulting solutions for defense and space communities, today introduced a new website, logo and brand promise of "advantage delivered" highlighting the company's intense commitment to serving its government and industry customers' mission-critical needs. For more than 30 years, ERC has been delivering the advantage needed to solve its customers' and the nation's toughest challenges. The company's leading-edge services enhance readiness, optimize performance, and help ensure mission success in the air, on the ground, and in space. The company's rebranding initiative is a key part of its strategic plan for growth, supported by its partnership with private equity firm Brightstar Capital Partners, with whom it entered agreement in May.

"We understand that our defense and space industry customers operate in a dynamic environment, and we are positioning our organization to best meet their changing needs," said Ernie Wu, CEO of ERC. "The industry is confronted by many challenges, including a shifting geopolitical landscape that requires a strengthening and modernization of defense capabilities, a space sector that is being reshaped by innovation and commercialization, and the emergence of cybersecurity as a vital issue for the defense-industrial sector. We are trusted advisors to our customers, ready, willing and able to help them meet these and future challenges and look forward to continuing to collaborate in support of their ongoing mission success."

ERC's broad range of solutions includes software development, cybersecurity, mission support, modeling and simulation, research and development, systems engineering, and test and evaluation – a portfolio that is showcased on its new website under Capabilities.

Throughout its three-decade history, the ERC team has gained extensive experience in supporting a wide range of defense and space missions. Examples of ERC's industry leading performance include supporting the U.S. Air Force to develop software for mission planning, providing network and cybersecurity services for customers including prime defense industry contractors and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, and delivering comprehensive solutions for NASA, including systems engineering, technical support and qualifications testing for the Space Launch System.

"Our new Advantage Delivered mantra represents the value proposition embodied in our wide array of solutions and the dedication of our talented team," added Wu. "As a best place to work in government industry, ERC team members are motivated by a collaborative, people-centric culture, which stands at the center of everything we do for our customers."

ERC's legacy of excellence, innovation, responsiveness and integrity was established in 1988 by Y.C.L. Susan Wu, the company's founding Chairperson and CEO. An early aerospace engineering and government services industry pioneer, she was the first woman to be awarded a Ph.D. in Aeronautical Engineering from the California Institute of Technology. Wu's dynamic spirit and vision are being carried forward by her son who now serves as ERC CEO.

