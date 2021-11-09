Davidson Hospitality Group Expands Resort Portfolio With Addition Of Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Hospitality Group announces the signing of Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. to be operated under the company's Davidson Resorts operating vertical. A year-round playground in the West Coast's premier ski destination, the 399-suite landmark resort is situated at the base of Heavenly Mountain Resort in the Sierra Nevada, steps from the Heavenly Gondola and within moments of hiking, biking, lake activities, golf and world-class entertainment.

Davidson Hospitality Group (PRNewsfoto/Davidson Hospitality Group)

Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel is the third ski destination property to join the leading hospitality management company's Davidson Resorts portfolio, which is comprised of large-scale, highly activated hotels and resorts with multiple food & beverage outlets, retail, and leisure activities.

Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel offers three food & beverage experiences: Echo restaurant centered on seasonal American fare for lunch and dinner; My Tahoe Café with an assortment of specialty coffees, pastries and light meals; and daily breakfast served in the Garden Atrium. The resort's amenities also include a heated indoor swimming pool and whirlpool, a fully-equipped fitness center, more than 8,000 square feet of indoor function space, and a seasonal ski valet.

"The pandemic has changed the way people travel, and destinations like Lake Tahoe have exactly what travelers are looking for, from fresh air and a connection to nature to fun activities for the entire family," said Davidson Hospitality Group's President, Thom Geshay. "We see true opportunity to create value here. With the power of Davidson—our exceptionally talented team, deep corporate resources, experience managing complex revenue streams and success in activating experiential programming—we look forward to maximizing the full potential of Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel."

Renowned for its scenic beauty, Lake Tahoe is a premier resort market with remarkable natural terrain for outdoor recreation including water and mountain activities in spring, summer, and fall as well as snow sports during the winter season in one of North America's largest ski areas.

For more information on Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel, visit www.tahoeresorthotel.com.

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 67 existing hotels and resorts; more than 165 restaurants, bars and lounges; and nearly 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Marriott, and Margaritaville, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group is comprised of four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group.

