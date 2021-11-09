CryoLife to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech, Diagnostics, and Digital Health & Services Forum

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today that members of management will host one-on-one meetings at the upcoming Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics, and Digital Health & Services Forum on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Due to the format of this event no webcast will be available.

About CryoLife, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about CryoLife, visit our website, www.cryolife.com.

CryoLife D. Ashley Lee Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Phone: 770-419-3355 Gilmartin Group LLC Brian Johnston / Lynn Lewis Phone: 631-807-1986 investors@cryolife.com

