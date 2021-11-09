5 Things You Didn't Know About A Mommy Makeover By Dr. Sessa Dr. Alberico Sessa Of Sarasota Surgical Arts Provides Best Mommy Makeover In Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly every woman wants to get her body back after having kids. Not only can this be frustrating, but it can feel impossible, even if a woman is successful in losing weight. A Sarasota mommy makeover surgery by Dr. Sessa can help mothers get their bodies back. Here are 5 things you didn't know about mommy makeovers.

#1: It's More Than The Breasts And Tummy

Traditionally, a mommy makeover is a combination of breast and abdomen surgeries. While this is still true, in the right patient, other procedures such as a BBL , arm lift, or thigh lift, Dr. Sessa may also perform during a mommy makeover.

#2: It's Safe

Combining surgeries may sound precarious. For some patients, it is. However, with Dr. Sessa's expert evaluation of medical history and safety precautions, he keeps mommy makeover as safe as possible.

#3: Not Just For Mommies

Despite the moniker, you do not have to be a mother to undergo the procedure. Any woman wanting to enhance her breasts and tummy may be a candidate.

#4: Wait Until After Kids

Patients should wait until they plan to no longer have children. Having children after a mommy makeover can reverse results. Therefore, it is best to wait until all planned pregnancies are finished.

#5: Some Things Diet And Exercise Can't Fix

Losing weight after pregnancy is a feat and deserves celebration. However, even if a woman gets back down to her pre-pregnancy weight, her body may not look the same. Exercise and diet cannot address stretch marks and extra skin like a mommy makeover can.

Patients often rave about Dr. Sessa's results, "Had my mommy makeover done at Sarasota Surgical Arts by the amazing Dr. Sessa. I am extremely happy with my results and have recommended him to several of my friends and co-workers."

About Sarasota Surgical Arts: Sarasota Surgical Arts is a leading plastic surgery practice in Sarasota, FL. Headed by Dr. Alberico Sessa, the practice features seasoned professionals with decades of experience in the plastic surgery and aesthetics industries. Dr. Sessa has performed surgery on thousands of patients from around the world and specializes in facelift , breast augmentation , tummy tuck , and mommy makeover.

Contact: realdrseattle

Phone: 206-787-0784

Email: marketingteam@realdrseattle.com

View original content:

SOURCE Sarasota Surgical Arts