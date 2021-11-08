CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zelman & Associates, a Walker & Dunlop Company and the leading housing-related research firm in the country, announced today that it has expanded its rental housing research team with the addition of Managing Director Philip Martin. Based in Chicago, Illinois, Mr. Martin will play a key role in enhancing existing rental sector research and collaborating across the Walker & Dunlop platform to develop new insights for both firms' client bases.

Zelman & Associates Expands Research Team with Senior Rental Housing Expert (PRNewsfoto/Zelman & Associates)

Ivy Zelman, CEO and Co-Founder of Zelman & Associates, commented, "Philip will be critical in furthering the integration of Zelman with Walker & Dunlop's technology-enabled platform, resulting in better research, more thematic reports, and richer insights for our clients." She continued, "By expanding upon Zelman's deep macro housing and industry experience, he will also significantly broaden our suite of offerings."

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of the growing Zelman & Associates and Walker & Dunlop teams," stated Martin. "These two firms have set themselves apart within their respective industries, thanks to their outstanding brand presence, exceptional professionals, and their focus on data and technology."

Mr. Martin, a seasoned and highly respected housing and equity research expert, brings nearly 30 years of experience to Zelman & Associates. Before joining the firm, he served as CFO for RESSCO, a privately held real estate investment and management company with $400M of invested capital and a focus on value-add and workforce housing. Prior to this, Mr. Martin held several roles focused on research, including a six-year tenure with Waterton. There, he served as Senior Vice President and was responsible for market and financial research and analysis, capital raising, allocation of investment capital, new business development, and deal sourcing. He previously held research and analysis roles with firms that include Morningstar, Golub & Company, and Cantor Fitzgerald.

Zelman & Associates has earned an impressive reputation among institutional investors and business executives for its unbiased, in-depth research, insightful analysis and trusted advisory services. The firm's expertise spans macro, sector, and company-specific trends across all areas of housing, including homebuilding, building products, demographics, multifamily, single-family rentals, mortgage finance and real estate technology and services. Walker & Dunlop, the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States, acquired Zelman & Associates in July 2021 with the overarching goals of generating more actionable insights and becoming a more valuable partner to its clients.

About Zelman & Associates

Founded in 2007 by Ivy Zelman and Dennis McGill, Zelman & Associates is the leading institutional research advisory and investment banking firm dedicated exclusively to the U.S. housing industry. Zelman provides distinguished institutional research and investment banking capabilities with the highest levels of client service, trust, sophistication and credibility unique to the housing, institutional research, and investment banking industries.

All securities offered through Zelman Partners LLC, a registered broker dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zelman & Associates