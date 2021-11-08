Xinhua Silk Road: 3rd CICEE to be kicked off in Changsha of central China's Hunan province in 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The third Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition (CICEE) is going to be kicked off from May 12 to 15 in 2023 at Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center in Changsha, the capital city of central China's Hunan province, according to a news conference on Friday.

Photo shows Shen Yumou, director of Department of Commerce of Hunan Province, is delivering a speech during Friday's press conference.

It is noted that the exhibition, covering an area of 300,000 square meters, is expected to attract nearly 1800 enterprises as exhibitors and 400,000 visitors including more than 30,000 foreign visitors.

The exhibition will focus more on new technology and products with intelligent and digital feature as well as new tools such as 5G, AR, VR and immersive interaction to enhance the services and competitiveness.

It will also invite 100 foreign government agencies, business associations, construction organizations and media as cooperation institutions as well as set up overseas work stations in Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

The organizing committee of CICEE will fully draw on the previous experience to build CICEE into a world-class exhibition event, said Shen Yumou, director of Department of Commerce of Hunan Province.

Themed on "new generation of intelligent construction equipment", the exhibition highlights the concept of globalization and specialization and follows the development path of openness, inclusiveness and shared benefits, added Peng Huasong, executive director of organizing committee of CICEE.

The 2023 CICEE will be jointly held by China Machinery Industry Federation, China Construction Machinery Society, Industry and Information Technology Department of Hunan Province, Department of Commerce of Hunan Province, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Hunan Sub-council and Changsha Municipal Government.

