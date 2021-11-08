West Shore Home Expands Virginia Footprint with Acquisition of Skyline Windows of Richmond

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home, one of the fastest growing home improvement companies in the nation, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Skyline Windows of Richmond. This Virginia-based home window replacement company serves the capital city and greater Central Virginia region.

Jason Korns, Regional VP of Operations, West Shore Home and Jared Ray, General Manager and Owner, Skyline Windows

This acquisition is West Shore Home's eighth since 2018. Richmond will be the company's second location in Virginia, where it currently operates in the Virginia Beach region. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, the company is in 12 states including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia with over 27 operational locations. West Shore Home is exploring new locations in Austin, Denver, Phoenix and Salt Lake City.

Skyline Windows of Richmond recorded $4.5 million in sales in 2020 and brings 24 new employees to West Shore Home.

"We share a similar culture and values with Skyline Windows of Richmond making it a perfect fit for West Shore Home," said B.J. Werzyn, President, CEO and Founder, West Shore Home. "We will build upon their established reputation in the Richmond area for treating customers with honesty and integrity."

West Shore Home specializes in window, door, and bath remodeling and replacement, with most projects completed in just one day. With a goal of bringing happiness to every home, the company ensures each customer receives honest, reliable and quality service.

West Shore Home's proven customer-focused business model is propelling West Shore Home nationwide. Its ability to provide a fast, streamlined, and positive customer experience is changing perceptions in the industry.

"One of our core values at West Shore Home is 'do the right thing always' and we take that to heart in each acquisition," said Andrea Hayden, Director of Mergers and Acquisitions, West Shore Home. "We understand that sellers have built a business over many years, and the transition can be a sensitive time for them and their employees. We do our best to address any concerns and ensure the changeover to West Shore Home is handled personally and professionally."

The acquisition of Skyline Windows of Richmond furthers West Shore Home's goal to become the most admired U.S. home improvement brand. Businesses interested in learning more about the acquisition process can contact Andrea Hayden at West Shore Home.

About West Shore Home

West Shore Home, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pa., is a leading technology-enabled home improvement company with continued national expansion plans. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's mission is to provide the fastest, most convenient home remodeling services in the market. West Shore Home is an established industry leader driven by its use of technology to simplify the remodeling process. With a customer-first mindset, its goal is to bring happiness to every home. For additional information visit westshorehome.com.

