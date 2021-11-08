Texas-based Provost Umphrey Again Earns Spot on Best Law Firms List Firm top-ranked in 2022 guide for plaintiffs' personal injury, product liability, mass torts and class actions

BEAUMONT, Texas, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best Law Firms guide by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America has ranked Provost Umphrey among leading firms representing plaintiffs in the 2022 edition. It is an honor the firm has earned since 2010.

Provost Umphrey was recognized for its plaintiffs work in personal injury and product liability litigation, as well as mass torts and class action claims in the Beaumont metro area, with additional recognition for work in admiralty & maritime law. Provost Umphrey's office in Nashville, Tennessee, was also recognized for labor & employment litigation.

To learn about the firm's top practice rankings, visit: https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/profile/provost-umphrey-law-firm-l-l-p/overview/15784.

To qualify for Best Law Firms placement, a firm must have one attorney in the 2022 Best Lawyers in America guide. Law firm selections are based on client and attorney evaluations in the same practice areas with peer and editorial review of information provided by law firms. The Best Lawyers guide is the oldest peer-review guide to attorneys in the U.S.

Provost Umphrey had 15 lawyers recognized in the most recent Best Lawyers peer-review guide with additional "Lawyer of the Year" honors to equity partner Edward Fisher for his work on behalf of plaintiffs involved in mass torts and class actions for plaintiffs, and attorney Colin D. Moore for his work with plaintiffs' product liability litigation.

Known for its notable representation of victims in personal injury lawsuits, wrongful death or unfair business practices, the firm often receives accolades from its legal peers, including recent nods in the Texas Super Lawyers 2021 listing.

About Provost Umphrey Law Firm, LLP

For over 50 years, our firm's mission has remained to seek justice for those most in need – those who have suffered harm or loss due to the wrongful conduct of others. Our attorneys fight for our clients nationwide with offices in Beaumont, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. We continue to be one of the most successful trial law firms in the nation by remaining Hard-Working Lawyers for Hard-Working People. To learn more, visit http://www.provostumphrey.com.

