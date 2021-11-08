Pattern Energy Starts Construction of Lanfine Wind Project in Alberta

New wind project represents a C$350 million investment in Alberta that will create up to 200 new jobs

ALBERTA, Canada, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pattern Energy Group LP (Pattern Energy) announced today it has started construction of its Lanfine Wind power project in Alberta, Canada. The 150 megawatt (MW) project, which will provide enough clean energy to power approximately 25,000 homes in Alberta annually, is expected to enter full commercial operation by the end of 2022.

Sunset over the Lanfine Wind project site in Alberta

"The Lanfine Wind project is bringing substantial economic and environmental benefits to Alberta by creating hundreds of new jobs, generating millions in revenue locally, and establishing strong community benefits," said Mike Garland, CEO of Pattern Energy. "We are thrilled to be expanding into Alberta and look forward to growing our footprint in the province, as we continue to expand our portfolio of renewable facilities across Canada."

The Lanfine Wind project will utilize 35 Vestas V150-4.2 MW turbines, delivered in 4.3 MW operating mode. Developed by Pattern Canada, the Lanfine Wind project will be located to the south and west of Oyen, Alberta in Special Area 3.

Lanfine Wind represents a projected investment of roughly C$350 million in Alberta and will bring lasting and diverse economic benefits, including up to 200 construction jobs. In addition to employment and contracting opportunities, Lanfine Wind will generate landowner revenue and provide tax revenue to the local community, which will directly contribute to education, community services, roads, and first-responder capabilities. Further, a Community Benefits Program funded by the project will support local initiatives and community-based organizations.

With Lanfine Wind, Pattern Canada has now brought 11 wind energy projects into construction and operation across five provinces over the last decade, creating thousands of Canadian jobs and millions of dollars in direct economic benefits to our local communities. For more information please visit patterncanada.com.

