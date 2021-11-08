InventHelp Inventor Develops Warming Accessory for Toilet Seats (JMC-1681)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to ensure that the toilet seat is nice and warm especially during the cold winter months," said an inventor, from Marlin, Texas, "so I invented the PORTABLE TALLY. My design prevents the discomfort associated with having to sit on a cold toilet seat."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient way to warm a toilet seat. In doing so, it eliminates the need to sit on a cold toilet seat. As a result, it enhances comfort and warmth. The invention features a portable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, travelers and renters. Additionally, it can be retrofitted to most toilet seats.

