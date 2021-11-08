Instructure Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST), the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
"Instructure continued to deliver strong performance across the board in Q3," said Steve Daly, CEO of Instructure. "We are well-positioned at the center of the teaching and learning ecosphere, have a strong growth trajectory driven by momentum in both new logo and cross sell wins, and see considerable opportunities in front of us both domestically and internationally as we continue to execute our platform strategy. Our market opportunity is greater than ever."
"In Q3, Canvas users continued to utilize the platform at significantly higher levels than pre-pandemic levels, even after many students returned to the classroom this Fall. This strong usage further increases our confidence that we will remain the core platform for teaching and learning and a cornerstone in the digital transformation of education, regardless of whether education is delivered in an in-person, virtual, or hybrid context."
Financial Highlights:
- GAAP Revenue of $107.2 million, an increase of 31% year-over-year
- Allocated Combined Receipts*, or ACR, of $108.6 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year
- Operating loss of $5.0 million, or negative 4.7% of revenue, and Non-GAAP operating income* of $40.4 million, or 37.2% of Allocated Combined Receipts
- GAAP net loss of $13.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA* of $41.3 million, or 38.0% of Allocated Combined Receipts
- Cash flow from operations of $161.2 million and Unlevered Free Cash Flow* of $172.2 million
*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliations to the most closely comparable GAAP measures in this press release.
Business and Operating Highlights:
- In September, Johns Hopkins University announced that it will replace Blackboard with Canvas as the university's learning management system beginning in advance of the 2022-23 academic school year. Thousands of Hopkins faculty and students shared their input as part of the decision-making process and ultimately chose Canvas for its ease of use, modern user interface, superior mobile experience, and powerful ability to integrate with third party tools.
- In September, we also added a new statewide assessment contract with Vermont. The Vermont Virtual Learning Cooperative (VTVLC) selected MasteryConnect to bolster its approach toward student assessment and help students demonstrate the mastery required for Vermont's pioneering proficiency-based graduation model. VTVLC works with Vermont public schools to offer online courses for its learners statewide, which has become increasingly important due to the COVID-19 crisis.
- In November, Miami Dade College (MDC) announced it selected Canvas as its new learning management system, moving away from Blackboard in order to better support the surge in its online education with Instructure's platform reliability. MDC was looking for a robust learning management system that offered a mobile experience to create inclusivity for adult students on the go, as well as multilingual support.
- In October, we hosted attendees from over 5,000 institutions at InstructureCon, more than 5 times pre-pandemic levels. At the conference, we introduced new commercial partnerships and several significant new features to our learning platform, including MasteryView simplified assessments and additional features for Canvas for K-5 users.
- In October, as a result of our strong growth and margin profile we refinanced $531.0 million in outstanding debt with better terms. As part of the refinancing, we also paid down approximately $31.0 million of outstanding principal, reducing total debt outstanding to $500.0 million. As a result, we expect that our go-forward annual interest expense will be reduced by approximately $18.0 million.
Business Outlook
Based on information as of today, November 8, 2021, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021:
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $106.9 million to $107.9 million
- Allocated Combined Receipts* is expected to be in the range of $107.5 million to $108.5 million
- Non-GAAP operating income* is expected to be in the range of $37.5 million to $38.5 million
- Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be in the range of $38.5 million to $39.5 million
- Non-GAAP net income* is expected to be $29.3 million to $30.3 million
Full Year 2021:
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $401.7 million to $402.7 million
- Allocated Combined Receipts* is expected to be in the range of $410.7 million to $411.7 million
- Non-GAAP operating income* is expected to be in the range of $140.6 million to $141.6 million
- Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be in the range of $143.6 million to $144.6 million
- Non-GAAP net income* is expected to be $107.4 million to $108.4 million
- Unlevered free cash flow* is expected to be approximately $152.0 million
*Allocated Combined Receipts, Non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and unlevered free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of Allocated Combined Receipts to the most closely comparable GAAP measure. Instructure is unable to provide guidance, or a reconciliation, for operating loss and net loss, the most closely comparable GAAP measures with respect to non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and unlevered free cash flow because Instructure cannot provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition related intangibles. Thus, Instructure is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance because such information is not available.
Conference Call Information
Instructure's management team will hold a conference call to discuss our third-quarter results today, November 8, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 921-1674 from the United States and Canada or (236) 389-2674 internationally with conference ID 1531297. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Instructure's website at ir.instructure.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.
About Instructure
Instructure is an education technology company dedicated to helping everyone learn together. We amplify the power of teaching and elevate the learning process, leading to improved student outcomes. Today, Instructure supports more than 30 million educators and learners at more than 6,000 organizations around the world.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Instructure has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). In addition to Instructure's results determined in accordance with GAAP, Instructure believes the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance and liquidity. Instructure believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
A reconciliation of Instructure's historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.
Allocated Combined Receipts. We define Allocated Combined Receipts as the combined receipts of our Company and companies that we have acquired allocated to the period of service delivery. We calculate Allocated Combined Receipts as the sum of (i) revenue and (ii) the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue related to Thoma Bravo's acquisition of Instructure (the "Take-Private Transaction") and the Certica Holdings, LLC ("Certica") and Eesysoft Software International B.V. ("Eesysoft") acquisitions that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. Management uses this measure to evaluate organic growth of the business period over period, as if the Company had operated as a single entity and excluding the impact of acquisitions or adjustments due to purchase accounting.
Non-GAAP Operating Income. We define non-GAAP operating (loss) income as loss from operations excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and Certica and Eesysoft acquisitions that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. We believe non-GAAP operating (loss) income is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.
Non-GAAP Net Income. We define non-GAAP net loss as net loss excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and Certica and Eesysoft acquisitions, and restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. Basic non-GAAP net income per common share attributable to common stockholders is computed by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period. Diluted non-GAAP net income per common share attributable to common stockholders is computed by giving effect to all potential dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding for the period.
Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as earnings before debt-related costs, including interest and loss on debt extinguishment, provision (benefit) for taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We further adjust EBITDA to exclude certain items of a significant or unusual nature, including stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and Certica and Eesysoft acquisitions. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from this non-GAAP measure, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.
Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets, net of proceeds from disposals of property and equipment. We define unlevered free cash flow as free cash flow adjusted for cash paid for interest on outstanding debt and cash settled stock-based compensation. We believe free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow facilitates period-to-period comparisons of liquidity. We consider free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow to be important measures because they measure the amount of cash we generate and reflect changes in working capital.
Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. We define non-GAAP cost of revenue and non-GAAP operating expenses as GAAP cost of revenue and GAAP operating expenses, respectively, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations.
Non-GAAP Gross Profit. We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting, that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021 and for the full year ending December 31, 2021 the company's growth, customer demand and application adoption, the company's research and development efforts and future application releases, and the company's expectations regarding future revenue, expenses, cash flows and net income or loss.
These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: risks associated with future stimulus packages approved by the U.S. federal government; failure to continue our recent growth rates; our ability to acquire new customers and successfully retain existing customers; the effects of increased usage of, or interruptions or performance problems associated with, our learning platform; the impact on our business and prospects from the effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic; our history of losses and expectation that we will not be profitable for the foreseeable future; the impact of adverse general and industry-specific economic and market conditions; and changes in the spending policies or budget priorities for government funding of Higher Education and K-12 institutions.
These and other important risk factors are described more fully in the Company's initial public offering prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 23, 2021, and other documents filed with the SEC and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release and in the conference call is as of the date hereof and Instructure undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.
INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
(unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
227,487
$
146,212
Accounts receivable—net
54,759
47,315
Prepaid expenses
16,831
12,733
Deferred commissions
10,193
6,663
Assets held for sale
—
57,334
Other current assets
2,913
3,083
Total current assets
312,183
273,340
Property and equipment, net
10,264
11,289
Right-of-use assets
19,352
26,904
Goodwill
1,186,676
1,172,395
Intangible assets, net
660,030
755,349
Noncurrent prepaid expenses
2,493
6,269
Deferred commissions, net of current portion
18,568
16,434
Other assets
5,724
6,651
Total assets
$
2,215,290
$
2,268,631
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
22,271
$
13,302
Accrued liabilities
24,529
23,638
Lease liabilities
6,482
6,037
Long-term debt, current
2,235
6,118
Liabilities held for sale
—
11,834
Deferred revenue
270,421
192,864
Total current liabilities
325,938
253,793
Long-term debt, net of current portion
514,970
820,925
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
16,667
12,015
Lease liabilities, net of current portion
25,479
30,670
Deferred tax liabilities
38,347
58,601
Other long-term liabilities
4,896
4,643
Total liabilities
926,297
1,180,647
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 500,000 and 252,480 shares authorized as of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020, respectively; 140,423 and 126,219 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020, respectively.
1,404
1,262
Additional paid-in capital
1,533,595
1,264,703
Accumulated deficit
(246,006)
(177,981)
Total stockholders' equity
1,288,993
1,087,984
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,215,290
$
2,268,631
INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Successor
Predecessor
Three months
Three months
Nine months
Six months
Three months
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue:
Subscription and support
$
96,163
$
73,313
$
266,774
$
129,460
$
65,968
Professional services and other
11,058
8,459
27,994
13,682
5,421
Total revenue
107,221
81,772
294,768
143,142
71,389
Cost of revenue:
Subscription and support
36,528
35,996
112,575
69,975
19,699
Professional services and other
4,939
5,034
15,500
10,592
4,699
Total cost of revenue
41,467
41,030
128,075
80,567
24,398
Gross profit
65,754
40,742
166,693
62,575
46,991
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
40,553
40,100
120,858
84,034
27,010
Research and development
15,823
14,619
47,191
36,736
19,273
General and administrative
14,396
13,092
38,943
47,533
17,295
Impairment on held-for-sale goodwill
—
29,612
—
29,612
—
Impairment on disposal group
—
3,389
1,218
3,389
—
Total operating expenses
70,772
100,812
208,210
201,304
63,578
Loss from operations
(5,018)
(60,070)
(41,517)
(138,729)
(16,587)
Other income (expense):
Interest income
—
5
13
40
313
Interest expense
(11,251)
(16,357)
(44,178)
(34,449)
(8)
Other income (expense)
(1,623)
187
(2,365)
603
(5,738)
Total other income (expense), net
(12,874)
(16,165)
(46,530)
(33,806)
(5,433)
Loss before income taxes
(17,892)
(76,235)
(88,047)
(172,535)
(22,020)
Income tax benefit (expense)
4,631
16,062
20,022
35,788
(183)
Net loss and comprehensive loss
$
(13,261)
$
(60,173)
$
(68,025)
$
(136,747)
$
(22,203)
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
$
(0.10)
$
(0.48)
$
(0.52)
$
(1.08)
$
(0.58)
Weighted average common shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per common share
136,647
126,240
129,643
126,240
38,369
INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Successor
Successor
Predecessor
Three months
Three months
Nine months
Six months
Three months
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Operating activities:
Net loss
$
(13,261)
$
(60,173)
$
(68,025)
$
(136,747)
$
(22,203)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
910
1,329
2,728
2,427
2,982
Amortization of intangible assets
33,591
32,619
100,319
65,602
2,620
Amortization of deferred financing costs
740
487
1,958
1,018
—
Impairment on disposal group
—
3,389
1,218
3,389
—
Impairment on held-for-sale goodwill
—
29,612
—
29,612
—
Stock-based compensation
6,709
2,616
11,532
3,116
7,109
Deferred income taxes
(4,852)
(16,159)
(20,254)
(36,062)
—
Other
160
654
1,565
1,381
1,959
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
89,213
73,414
(7,700)
(23,179)
11,903
Prepaid expenses and other assets
7,050
11,548
80
21,383
(25,121)
Deferred commissions
(3,221)
(11,218)
(5,596)
(19,010)
1,469
Right-of-use assets
1,172
1,600
7,552
5,294
4,509
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
8,829
(7,975)
8,634
(11,796)
2,187
Deferred revenue
36,412
39,694
80,470
131,855
(36,983)
Lease liabilities
(1,696)
(1,245)
(4,746)
(338)
(7,489)
Other liabilities
(573)
93
(919)
4,015
—
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
161,183
100,285
108,816
41,960
(57,058)
Investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,193)
(807)
(2,800)
(858)
(732)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
16
38
40
67
19
Proceeds from sale of Bridge
—
—
46,018
—
—
Business acquisitions, net of cash received
(856)
—
(16,886)
(1,904,064)
—
Maturities of marketable securities
—
—
—
—
15,584
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(2,033)
(769)
26,372
(1,904,855)
14,871
Financing activities:
IPO proceeds, net of offering costs paid of $5,719
259,604
—
259,604
—
—
Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans
—
—
—
—
1,067
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units
(1,318)
—
(1,318)
—
(1,413)
Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net of discount
—
—
—
763,276
—
Proceeds from contributions from stockholders
—
9,182
—
1,257,327
—
Distributions to stockholders
(7)
—
(930)
—
—
Repayments of long-term debt
(256,348)
(1,937)
(307,882)
(3,875)
—
Term Loan prepayment premium
(3,827)
—
(3,827)
—
—
Net cash provided (used in) by financing activities
(1,896)
7,245
(54,353)
2,016,728
(346)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
157,254
106,761
80,835
153,833
(42,533)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
74,534
105,775
150,953
58,703
101,236
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
231,788
$
212,536
$
231,788
$
212,536
$
58,703
Supplemental cash flow disclosure:
Cash paid for taxes
$
153
$
109
$
556
$
257
$
32
Interest paid
$
10,553
$
15,869
$
42,302
$
33,258
$
—
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid
$
62
$
20
$
62
$
20
$
79
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES
INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ALLOCATED COMBINED RECEIPTS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Successor
Predecessor
Three months
Three months
Nine months
Six months
Three months
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
Revenue
$
107,221
$
81,772
$
294,768
$
143,142
$
71,389
Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting
1,379
6,150
8,471
19,589
—
Allocated Combined Receipts
$
108,600
$
87,922
$
303,239
$
162,731
$
71,389
INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Successor
Predecessor
Three months
Three months
Nine months
Six months
Three months
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
Loss from operations
$
(5,018)
$
(60,070)
$
(41,517)
$
(138,729)
$
(16,587)
Stock-based compensation
8,379
6,722
17,722
40,550
7,109
Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs
2,031
40,064
18,042
50,317
8,360
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
33,590
32,617
100,312
65,597
2,586
Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting
1,379
6,150
8,471
19,589
—
Non-GAAP operating income
$
40,361
$
25,483
$
103,030
$
37,324
$
1,468
INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Successor
Predecessor
Three months
Three months
Nine months
Six months
Three months
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
Net loss
$
(13,261)
$
(60,173)
$
(68,025)
$
(136,747)
$
(22,203)
Interest on outstanding debt and loss on debt extinguishment
11,247
16,357
44,170
34,449
—
Provision (benefit) for taxes
(4,631)
(16,062)
(20,022)
(35,788)
183
Depreciation
911
1,329
2,728
2,426
2,982
Amortization
2
2
5
5
35
Stock-based compensation
8,379
6,722
17,722
40,550
7,109
Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs
3,641
39,446
19,652
49,699
14,117
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
33,590
32,617
100,312
65,597
2,586
Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting
1,379
6,150
8,471
19,589
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
41,257
$
26,388
$
105,013
$
39,780
$
4,809
INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW & UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Successor
Predecessor
Three months
Three months
Nine months
Six months
Three months
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
161,183
$
100,285
$
108,816
$
41,960
$
(57,058)
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,193)
(807)
(2,800)
(858)
(732)
Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment
16
38
40
67
19
Free cash flow
$
160,006
$
99,516
$
106,056
$
41,169
$
(57,771)
Cash paid for interest on outstanding debt
10,553
17,060
42,302
34,449
—
Cash settled stock-based compensation
1,651
4,105
6,094
37,434
—
Unlevered free cash flow
$
172,210
$
120,681
$
154,452
$
113,052
$
(57,771)
INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP NET INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Successor
Predecessor
Three months
Three months
Nine months
Six months
Three months
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
Net loss
$
(13,261)
$
(60,173)
$
(68,025)
$
(136,747)
$
(22,203)
Stock-based compensation
8,379
6,722
17,722
40,550
7,109
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
33,590
32,617
100,312
65,597
2,586
Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting
1,379
6,150
8,471
19,589
—
Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs
3,641
39,446
19,652
49,699
14,117
Non-GAAP net income
$
33,728
$
24,762
$
78,132
$
38,688
$
1,609
Non-GAAP net income per common share, basic
$
0.25
$
0.20
$
0.60
$
0.31
$
0.04
Non-GAAP net income per common share, diluted
$
0.24
$
0.20
$
0.60
$
0.31
$
0.04
Weighted average common shares used in computing basic Non-GAAP net income per common share
136,647
126,240
129,643
126,240
38,369
Weighted average common shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP net income per common share
138,182
126,240
130,166
126,240
38,369
INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Successor
Predecessor
Three months
Three months
Nine months
Six months
Three months
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
Gross profit
$
65,754
$
40,742
$
166,693
$
62,575
$
46,991
Stock-based compensation
580
555
1,262
1,116
586
Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs
187
70
2,991
2,912
66
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
15,582
15,000
46,412
30,167
1,293
Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting
1,379
6,150
8,471
19,589
-
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
83,482
$
62,517
$
225,829
$
116,359
$
48,936
INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
GAAP
Stock-based
compensation
expense
Restructuring,
transaction and
sponsor related
costs
Amortization of
acquired
intangibles
Non-GAAP
Cost of Revenue
Subscription and support
$
36,528
(257)
(159)
(15,582)
$
20,530
Professional services and other
4,939
(323)
(28)
—
4,588
Total cost of revenue
$
41,467
(580)
(187)
(15,582)
$
25,118
INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
GAAP
Stock-based
compensation
expense
Restructuring,
transaction and
sponsor related
costs
Amortization of
acquired
intangibles
Non-GAAP
Cost of Revenue
Subscription and support
$
112,575
(652)
(2,108)
(46,412)
$
63,403
Professional services and other
15,500
(610)
(883)
—
14,007
Total cost of revenue
$
128,075
(1,262)
(2,991)
(46,412)
$
77,410
INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
GAAP
Stock-based
compensation
expense
Restructuring,
transaction and
sponsor related
costs
Amortization of
acquired
intangibles
Non-GAAP
Cost of Revenue
Subscription and support
$
35,996
(333)
—
(15,000)
$
20,663
Professional services and other
5,034
(222)
(70)
—
4,742
Total cost of revenue
$
41,030
(555)
(70)
(15,000)
$
25,405
INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE
Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 (Successor)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
GAAP
Stock-based
compensation
expense
Restructuring,
transaction and
sponsor related
costs
Amortization of
acquired
intangibles
Non-GAAP
Cost of Revenue
Subscription and support
$
69,975
(653)
(2,056)
(30,167)
$
37,099
Professional services and other
10,592
(463)
(856)
—
9,273
Total cost of revenue
$
80,567
(1,116)
(2,912)
(30,167)
$
46,372
INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (Predecessor)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
GAAP
Stock-based
compensation
expense
Restructuring,
transaction and
sponsor related
costs
Amortization of
acquired
intangibles
Non-GAAP
Cost of Revenue
Subscription and support
$
19,699
(301)
—
(1,293)
$
18,105
Professional services and other
4,699
(285)
(66)
—
4,348
Total cost of revenue
$
24,398
(586)
(66)
(1,293)
$
22,453
INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
GAAP
Stock-based
compensation
expense
Restructuring,
transaction and
sponsor related
costs
Amortization of
acquired
intangibles
Non-GAAP
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
$
40,553
(2,139)
(99)
(18,008)
$
20,307
Research and development
15,823
(2,292)
(226)
—
13,305
General and administrative
14,396
(3,368)
(1,519)
—
9,509
Total operating expenses
$
70,772
(7,799)
(1,844)
(18,008)
$
43,121
INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
GAAP
Stock-based
compensation
expense
Restructuring,
transaction and
sponsor related
costs
Amortization of
acquired
intangibles
Non-GAAP
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
$
120,858
(4,814)
(2,551)
(53,900)
$
59,593
Research and development
47,191
(4,896)
(2,904)
—
39,391
General and administrative
38,943
(6,750)
(8,378)
—
23,815
Impairment on disposal group
1,218
—
(1,218)
—
—
Total operating expenses
$
208,210
(16,460)
(15,051)
(53,900)
$
122,799
INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
GAAP
Stock-based
compensation
expense
Restructuring,
transaction and
sponsor related
costs
Amortization of
acquired
intangibles
Non-GAAP
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
$
40,100
(1,843)
(1,420)
(17,617)
$
19,220
Research and development
14,619
(2,149)
(1,017)
—
11,453
General and administrative
13,092
(2,175)
(4,556)
—
6,361
Impairment on held-for-sale goodwill
29,612
—
(29,612)
—
—
Impairment on disposal group
3,389
—
(3,389)
—
—
Total operating expenses
$
100,812
$
(6,167)
$
(39,994)
$
(17,617)
$
37,034
INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES
Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 (Successor)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
GAAP
Stock-based
compensation
expense
Restructuring,
transaction and
sponsor related
costs
Amortization of
acquired
intangibles
Non-GAAP
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
$
84,034
(5,435)
(3,706)
(35,430)
$
39,463
Research and development
36,736
(7,193)
(3,581)
—
25,962
General and administrative
47,533
(26,806)
(7,117)
—
13,610
Impairment on held-for-sale goodwill
29,612
—
(29,612)
—
—
Impairment on disposal group
3,389
—
(3,389)
—
—
Total operating expenses
$
201,304
$
(39,434)
$
(47,405)
$
(35,430)
$
79,035
INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (Predecessor)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
GAAP
Stock-based
compensation
expense
Restructuring,
transaction and
sponsor related
costs
Amortization of
acquired
intangibles
Non-GAAP
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
$
27,010
(1,977)
(556)
(1,293)
$
23,184
Research and development
19,273
(1,874)
(1,273)
—
16,126
General and administrative
17,295
(2,672)
(6,465)
—
8,158
Total operating expenses
$
63,578
(6,523)
(8,294)
(1,293)
$
47,468
INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ALLOCATED COMBINED RECEIPTS GUIDANCE
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ending
Full Year Ending
2021
2021
2021
2021
LOW
HIGH
LOW
HIGH
Revenue
$
106,900
$
107,900
$
401,700
$
402,700
Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting
600
600
9,000
9,000
Allocated Combined Receipts
$
107,500
$
108,500
$
410,700
$
411,700
