DAESUNG to Exhibit Its Innovative SMARTHIVE Automated Hive Controller Ver.2 & Hornet Trap at CES 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DAESUNG, one of the world's leading companies specialized in automated system of agriculture, announced that it has decided to exhibit its SMARTHIVE automated Hive Controller ver.2 at CES 2022. The SMARTHIVE Hive Controller ver.1 was honored with the Innovation Awards at the CES 2021.

Since its launch in 2021, the automated Hive Controller of DAESUNG has been recognized by beekeeping farms in Korea for its efficiency and technological capability. Headquartered in Jeonju with production facilities in Daejeon, DAESUNG is constantly developing smarter beekeeping systems as a leading bee farming equipment manufacturer.

The SMARTHIVE Hive Controller is a portable smart beekeeping system that safely takes out honeycombs from beehives, brushes bees and stacks honeycombs outside beehives in approximately a minute. It boasts a light weight of 9kg, and even a novice can use it alone to extract honey as its operation method is simple. Furthermore, it can be used for any beehives with their sizes are different. For the power supply, both an adapter and battery pack (optional) can be used.

Using this automated hive controller, beekeeping farms in Korea could reduce working time by 50% compared to the existing products, and it enabled one to extract honey alone.

As two brushes attached inside the equipment and their front/rear covers can be easily removed, one can clean and sanitize them in a speedy and convenient way after use. And its waterproof feature allows one to wash inside the product with water.

At the TNW 2021 held in Netherlands and VIVA TECH 2021 held in France , Yann Gozlan , President of Creative Valley, commented "DAESUNG's technology is impressive. It is an important technology that attracts our attention."

In addition, Daesung also provides a Hornet Trap featuring the function of preventing wasps. It prevents hornets from entering the hive.

Hornet Trap is a product that uses the habits of wasps such as long-lived wasps and black wasps. This product is installed at the entrance of the beehive, and it is a structure that prevents wasps from entering the inside of the hive, attracting wasps through the wasp passage and trapping them in the trap.

It is eco-friendly because it does not use insect attractants that adversely affect the environment.

It can be used for a variety of beehives by country, and can be used simultaneously with the beehive inlet control device installed at the beehive entrance.

It is possible to capture more than 90% of wasps chasing bees at the entrance to the hive.

The wasp trap located at the top of the product is separated so that it is easy to handle wasps without removing the product from the hive.

Innovative beekeeping technologies of DAESUNG can be found at CES 2022, and for more information on DAESUNG, please visit its website or YouTube channel.

