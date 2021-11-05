Aldous Walker LLP has been recognized in the latest U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings as a Dallas / Fort Worth Metropolitan Tier 1 firm.

Aldous \ Walker Earns DFW Metro Tier 1 Ranking in 2022 "Best Law Firms" List Aldous Walker LLP has been recognized in the latest U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings as a Dallas / Fort Worth Metropolitan Tier 1 firm.

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based civil trial firm Aldous \ Walker LLP has been included the in the 2022 U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings.

As in years past, the firm was named a Dallas / Fort Worth Metropolitan Tier 1 firm in two separate categories: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs.

"Best Law Firms" Rankings

Released by renowned rankings publisher U.S. News, Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" reviews over 13,000 individual attorneys and firms to recognize the most accomplished practices.

In addition to requirements that eligible law firms have at least one attorney named in the current edition of The Best Lawyers in America® (Aldous \ Walker had three), firms must also earn top marks based on evaluations of verifiable results, client reviews, and references submitted by peers.

Law firms with the highest scores ranked based on Best Lawyers' tiered system and included in final rankings. The Metro Tier 1 ranking is the highest available.

Aldous \ Walker LLP

Aldous \ Walker's latest selection among the "Best Law Firms" comes on the heels of another successful year and extensive recognition for its attorneys. This includes Attorneys Charla Aldous, Brent Walker, and Caleb Miller being selected to 2022 Best Lawyers and Aldous and Walker both being named to the Lawdragon 500, National Law Journal's Plaintiffs' Trailblazers List, D Magazine's "Best Lawyers in Dallas," and Super Lawyers – which further named Aldous among the Top 10 Super Lawyers in Texas.

In addition to its attorneys' accolades, Aldous \ Walker also played a critical role as part of the litigation team representing Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in his high-profile suit against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over the Governor's controversial ban on mask mandates. For their work in the case, which is currently pending before the Texas Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas, Aldous \ Walker attorneys received the John Howie Award from the Dallas Trial Lawyers Association in October.

Aldous \ Walker is a nationally recognized trial practice that has recovered millions for clients in complex civil claims involving serious personal injury, product defects, medical malpractice, and sexual assault and abuse. Based in Dallas, the firm serves clients across Texas and beyond. www.aldouslaw.com.

