Sentrics E3 Patient Experience Platform Becomes First in Industry to Achieve PFAC Certification

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentrics announced today yet another industry-leading milestone with the certification of its E3 Patient Experience Platform by the Sentrics Patient and Family Advisory Council (PFAC).

Sentrics E3 Patient Experience Platform becomes the only interactive patient experience technology to earn Patient and Family Advisory Council (PFAC) certification. The PFAC certification ensures that Sentrics E3 is patient tested and patient approved.

"No other interactive patient experience provider is going to such lengths to include the user in the technology."

With the PFAC seal of approval, Sentrics E3 becomes the only PFAC-certified interactive patient experience technology in the industry. E3's PFAC certification gives hospitals the certainty that the voice of the patient was and will continue to be integral in the design, development and enhancements of the E3 technology.

"Through our longstanding work with acute care and senior living facilities, we understand the critical importance of bringing the patient voice into every aspect of care, including the technology used to improve that care," said Sentrics Chief Executive Officer Darin LeGrange. "The Sentrics E3 PFAC certification is a reflection of our commitment as a healthcare technology innovator to seek out the patient perspective as an integral foundation of our product development."

The Sentrics E3 PFAC was formed this year to bring greater patient voice into guiding innovations in Sentrics' patient-centered interactive technology platform for hospitals. Before awarding the certification, the council evaluated all aspects of the E3 platform, focusing on the user interface and user experience. Sentrics made several enhancements to the product based on their feedback.

"Choosing a technology partner that is already patient tested and patient approved saves the hospital time in vetting products, and gives hospitals confidence they are investing in a platform that truly meets the needs of patients," said E3 Managing Director Mark Lancaster. "By listening to our PFAC members' input into every facet of the platform and continually working to enhance our product, we have set a new bar for our industry. No other interactive patient experience technology provider is going to such great lengths to incorporate the user into the technology."

Unlike a one-time focus group, the E3 PFAC will continue to provide ongoing input into E3 product innovations. Going into 2022, its focus will be ensuring that, as E3 evolves and expands, it continually reflects patient voice and person-centered design that best meet the needs of hospitals.

