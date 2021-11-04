Medtecs to showcase PPE and technologies from Taiwan at MEDICA 2021

TAIPEI, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is now half-way through autumn and the COVID-19 pandemic still persists. The global death toll has reached over 5 million yet only 45.4% of the global population has received at least one dose of vaccine. To make matters worse, a new subvariant of the virus codenamed AY.4.2 is growing in number in the UK and seems to be even more infectious than the original Delta variant. As the mutation speed of the virus increases, there is a high chance the healthcare systems around the world will be under heavy strain. It is therefore prudent to maintain a stable supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) at this critical juncture. To showcase the excellent PPE design and manufacturing capacity that Taiwan has to offer, Medtecs, the world's leading supplier of PPE and hospital services, will be participating in the world's largest medical trade fair– MEDICA 2021. The trade fair will be held at Messe Düsseldorf from the 15th to 18th of November, 2021. This comes right after Medtecs' debut at INDEX™20 last month. In the upcoming exhibition, Medtecs will be showcasing products such as coveralls, isolation gowns, disposable curtains, shoe covers, bouffant caps, surgical caps made specifically for different levels of medical institutions. Through this exhibition, Medtecs intends to demonstrate its extensive experience and know-how in the field of PPE, and how the company's products can provide new solutions and contribute to the disease control efforts of the populace during the current pandemic and beyond.

With more than 40 years of history, MEDICA is recognized as the world's largest medical trade fair covering virtually every aspect of the medical industry from outpatient clinic, emergency aid, clinical treatment, home/remote care to laboratory science. It has attracted reputable businesses and experts from around the world each year. In 2019, more than 120,000 industry experts from 176 countries attended the exhibition, and to date a total of 3,647 exhibitors from 70 countries have registered for the exhibition this year. The upcoming MEDICA 2021 is divided into six main exhibition areas, namely: Imaging and diagnostics/medical equipment and devices, IT systems and IT solutions, Laboratory equipment/diagnostic tests, Physiotherapy/orthopaedic technology, Disposables and consumables, and emerging health technologies.

Medtecs, a professional manufacturer of medical consumables from Taiwan with more than 30 years of experience, will be taking this opportunity to expand its presence on the world stage by advocating its four main capabilities:

(1) Comprehensive and diverse product lines – Medtecs' core products include surgical/medical-grade isolation gowns and coveralls, surgical equipment, medical face masks, CoverU Jacket, and anti-viral sprays. The company had previously worked with sports event organizers in Taiwan, to enhance the protection for Taiwanese athletes competing abroad.

(2) Globalized supply chain and stable output– In light of how COVID-19 has changed the world's demand for PPE, Medtecs expanded its production, logistics, and warehousing facilities to the US in 2020, and at the same time made further optimizations to the production process and delivery service to satisfy the needs of different markets.

(3) International certifications – Medtecs' products conform to international standards, including those of Taiwan, the US, Europe, and are rigorously tested to ensure safety and optimal effectiveness.

(4) In-depth experience in serving national health institutions – Medtecs has more than 30 years of experience producing medical supplies, and has earned an extensive track record in serving major healthcare institutions in the US, Singapore, and the Philippines, in line with its mission to bring top-quality medical protective supplies to each and every person around the world.

Once again, Medtecs will be participating in MEDICA 2021 to showcase coveralls, isolation gowns, disposable curtains, shoe covers, bouffant caps, surgical caps for different levels of medical institution. All of the isolation gowns to be displayed at the exhibition have passed Level 1 to Level 4 standard of the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI). For isolation gowns which have passed AAMI Level 1 and Level 2, four layers of nonwoven SMMS are employed to offer users with a more comfortable and breathable alternative for general protection needs. Isolation gowns of higher protection level are made of PE materials with PPSB coating to prevent from liquid borne microbes, and thereby provide more robust protection for medical personnel. Just like the isolation gowns, Medtecs' disposable coveralls are made with PPSB and air-permeable PE for breathability and water resistance, which effectively shield wearers from contact with contagious body fluids while providing total protection. This coverall has passed synthetic blood permeability test and has been certified for Cat. III Type 6(B) in the EU and ASTM F1670 and ASTM F1671 in the United States. Furthermore, in consideration of how the coronavirus is able to survive for a period of time on clothing, Medtecs will also showcase other types of PPE including disposable curtains, shoe covers, bouffant caps, surgical caps during the exhibition for increased protection to healthcare workers, and to support the disease control efforts of medical institutions around the world.

Exhibition details:

Venue: Messe Düsseldorf

Booth name: Medtecs

Booth ID: Hall 7a, D23-5

Date and time of exhibition: 10:00-18:00, November 15-18, 2021

About Medtecs

Medtecs International Corporation Limited (the "Company" or "Medtecs") is the world's leading provider and distributor of personal protective equipment (PPE) and a trusted multi-national PPE stockpiling solutions provider to governments and group purchasing organizations around the world.



Medtecs and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") commenced operations in 1989 and has since established a strong presence in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The Group has offices and facilities spanning across Asia including Singapore, Taiwan, the Philippines, the People's Republic of China, Cambodia, and the United States of America for expansion into the global domestic PPE and medical consumables market. Currently, the Group's headquarters is located in Taipei, Taiwan.

Medtecs is dual-listed on Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX: 546) and Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 9103).

Official Website:https://www.medtecs.com/

