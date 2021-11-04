BBTV Appoints Ehab Samy as VP, Product and Engineering

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF)("BBTV" or the "Company"), a media tech company that uses technology enabled solutions to help content creators and influencers become more successful, announces the appointment of Ehab Samy as VP, Product and Engineering of the Company's wholly-owned operating subsidiary, BroadbandTV Corp. ("BBTV Corp"). Ehab will report to BBTV Corp's Chairperson & CEO, Shahrzad Rafati.

"Innovation is at the core of BBTV. It's built into our solutions and our business model, and it's an integral part of what draws world-class talent to our team," commented Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, BBTV. "Ehab's addition to BBTV's diversely skilled leadership team brings more than experience building great products or leading exceptional engineers, he brings a new perspective on innovation that can help propel the Company's vision to advance the world by helping content creators become more successful, and define the culture of today and tomorrow. We're very excited to welcome Ehab to BBTV."

Ehab is an accomplished technology leader who brings 20 years of experience to BBTV in both engineering and product leadership. Most recently, Ehab was the Head of Product & Development at Maximizer Software, where he managed a team of product and development managers to define product vision, strategy, roadmap, development and release processes, as well as Maximizer's go-to-market strategy for their CRM and business intelligence applications. Other previous roles include Director & Chief Strategy Officer at Advanced Intelligent Systems, VP Product at Plurilock, and Chief Technology Officer at Yocale. Ehab's appointment with BBTV is effective as of January 1st.

"BBTV is a Canadian leader that's really enticing to tech talent who want to be at the intersection of technology and entertainment," commented Ehab Samy. "We're building solutions for a massive and evolving landscape, which is exactly the kind of opportunity that brings the most out of the skilled developers and engineers that work at BBTV. There's so much room to innovate and drive success for creators while powering growth for the business."

About BBTV

BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In January 2021, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies [1]. ( www.bbtv.com )

[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = January 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.

