Starry Night Capital won Dabeiyuzhou's NFT artwork in Sotheby's Metaverse Auction

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the Sotheby's auction "Natively Digital 1.2: The Collectors" ended on October 26th, Starry Night Capital won "A Poetic Beach" with the highest bid of $140,000. "A Poetic Beach" was originally collected by Qinwen and it is from the "Text Gene Project" series created by Chinese digital artist Dabeiyuzhou.

“A Poetic Beach” from Text Gene Project created by Dabeiyuzhouhttps://metaverse.sothebys.com/natively-digital/lots/a-poetic-beach

Qinwen bought "A Poetic Beach" from primary market on MetaOpus.co, which is the exclusive NFT issuer and marketplace of all the 31 artworks in "Text Gene Project" series by Dabeiyuzhou. MetaOpus is a premium digital collectibles issuer & marketplace launched by BCA Network. BCA Network is one of the most influential and well-known NFT platforms in Asia. Since 2018, it has focused on the education and promotion of cryptoart movement and is committed to promoting China's quality digital artworks to the world.

Starry Night Capital is a fund launched by Three Arrows Capital's CEO, Su Zhu, and co-founder, Kyle Davies, with NFT collector Vincent Van Dough, which dedicates to collecting premium non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Starry Night Capital has paid 1,800 ETH for ArtBlocks from Dmitri Cherniak's Ringers collection.

As the leading person in Chinese digital artists, Dabeiyuzhou has started to create the "Text Gene Project" series in 2019, exploring the possibilities of human-computer collaboration on digital art and metaverse in the future. As the originator of text NFT, the "Text Gene Project" series is not limited to text, but is the combination of text, image and human voice interpretation. Known as an extremely exquisite and transcendent virtual world, this series is a combination of eastern religious culture and cyberpunk. Some pieces of this series have been exhibited on "Virtual Niche", the world's first crypto art exhibition held at UCCA Lab, World Blockchain Conference 2021, and WWART Expo Shanghai 2021. The floor price is around $25,000.

