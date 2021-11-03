Candy coated hazelnuts in seasonal flavors are perfect for gifting and entertaining, now available for online purchase

Oregon Orchard® Introduces New Hazelnut Holiday Collection Candy coated hazelnuts in seasonal flavors are perfect for gifting and entertaining, now available for online purchase

AURORA, Ore., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're looking for the perfect treat for gifting or entertaining (or just to get yourself in the holiday spirit), Oregon Orchard's new limited-edition holiday collection offers a hazelnut twist on four classic seasonal flavors: eggnog, gingerbread, pumpkin spice and peppermint. Each flavor dusts a decadent white candy creme coating surrounding a crunchy roasted hazelnut center.

The limited-edition holiday collection is available via Amazon.com for 25% off for a limited time starting Nov. 1 .

Packaging options include a 16-ounce tin and 16-ounce gift box featuring all four flavors (SRP $24.99), as well as 8-ounce boxes offering two different flavor pairings (SRP $14.99).

The limited-edition Oregon Orchard holiday collection is available via Amazon.com for 25% off for a limited time starting Nov. 1. It can also be purchased online at OregonOrchard.com, the Oregon Hazelnut Marketplace or SnackMagic.com as well as select local retailers.

"Hazelnuts are less sweet than almonds or pecans and pair exceptionally well with a variety of sweet and savory flavors — including the seasonal favorites that we're featuring in our new holiday collection," said Matthew Gillespie, marketing and innovation manager for Hazelnut Growers of Oregon, a farmer-owned cooperative that produces Oregon Orchard products. "Oregon-grown hazelnuts offer premium quality and taste, which we preserve with advanced steam pasteurization and cutting-edge technology in our state-of-the-art processing plant."

Of course, the holidays also mean it is baking season and countless holiday delights that feature hazelnuts. Oregon Orchard offers natural and dry roasted hazelnuts (whole, sliced or diced), as well as seasoned hazelnuts, for all your baking needs. Visit oregonorchard.com/category/oregon-orchard/recipe/ if you're looking for inspiration or new recipes for holiday entertaining.

Oregon Orchard hazelnuts are sustainably grown in Oregon's Willamette Valley, where temperate ocean, mountain and river climates meet with rich volcanic soils to create prime hazelnut-growing country. These single origin nuts are produced and processed by Hazelnut Growers of Oregon, a farmer-owned cooperative with more than 180 growers committed to strengthening agriculture and rural lifestyles.

About Oregon Orchard

Founded in 1984, Hazelnut Growers of Oregon is proud to offer Oregon Orchard hazelnuts. HGO is a farmer-owned cooperative with more than 180 growers. Thanks to the Willamette Valley's ideal climate and soil, Oregon produces the world's highest-quality hazelnuts and approximately 99% of the hazelnuts grown in the United States.

