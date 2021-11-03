LS Cream Liqueur Is On Track To Quintuple Its Revenue From The Same Time Last Year

MIAMI, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LS Cream Liqueur , the first Black-owned cream liqueur with a national presence, announces today its U.S. expansion and the debut of its new brand identity. Inspired by the iconic, traditional Haitian drink known as cremas, LS Cream Liqueur's mission is to position an authentic family recipe for the luxury-seeking, modern drinker, and to highlight the various ways to enjoy cream liqueurs outside of the holiday season they're typically associated with.

Beginning this week, LS Cream Liqueur will start rolling out in additional states including Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, as well as in the District of Columbia. LS Cream is also available online via ReserveBar , making the spirit accessible to consumers in nearly all 50 states. The expansion and refresh come on the heels of an impressive growth year for the cream liqueur brand.

The brand's strong heritage story and luxurious taste has garnered attention from some of the most influential names in spirits today, including Kenny Burns, the Lifestyle Specialist and serial entrepreneur who has helped grow some of the world's most trusted luxury spirit brands like Cîroc Vodka, DeLeón Tequila and more recently, invested in Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey.

"LS Cream Liqueur is the best tasting cream liqueur in the world, and has the sexiest bottle in spirits," said Burns. "It's time to redefine the category."

The cream liqueur category as a whole has seen a rise in popularity, as consumers continue to shift their drinking preferences to favor premium spirits and mixers. A consumer insights report conducted by Nielsen showed that the cream liqueur category is up 34% against total spirits being up 25%, with IRI Worldwide reporting each household averaging 5.2% higher cream liqueur purchasing behaviors than the previous year. The growing interest in the cream liqueur category overall lends an opportunity to diversify a category that has historically been dominated by the most established brands in the space.

"We want to stay true to our Haitian heritage and the tradition of cremas as a celebratory spirit, while creating moments to drink LS year-round -- adding a luxury touch to an espresso, mixing the liqueur into craft cocktails, and enjoying it in the traditional sense with friends and family," said co-founder Myriam Jean-Baptiste. "We are bringing LS Cream Liqueur to everyday moments."

The updated bottle features elements of the Haitian flag, including the Haitian coat of arms and the triumphant palm, signifying the importance of tradition and heritage that LS Cream Liqueur was founded upon. These elements are married with a sleek black bottle, minimalist colors and modern typography that makes the liqueur feel accessible to today's drinker. Packaging featuring the new branding will begin hitting store shelves this week.

"LS was first inspired by my grandmother's cremas recipe that we've enjoyed at our family celebrations for decades," said co-founder Stevens Charles. "We managed to capture the taste of cremas and put it in the form of a traditional cream liqueur to make it more versatile for cocktails and easy sipping since the homemade version is usually a thicker recipe. We're excited to share those traditional flavors paired with a refreshed look with drinkers around the country who are looking for a new luxury spirit with which to raise a glass."

RJAgency, a firm specializing in brand development, design and marketing strategy, led the creation of a new logo and bottle design for LS Cream Liqueur.

About LS Cream Liqueur

LS Cream Liqueur is an award-winning cordial inspired by one of the most iconic beverages from Haiti, known as "cremas". The recipe consists of a rich blend of fresh cream and neutral grain spirits mixed with coconut, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg, all of which are encapsulated in a bottle that exudes style and luxury while staying true to its exotic heritage. LS Cream liqueur is gluten free, low in lactose and made with all-natural ingredients.

Founded by Myriam Jean-Baptiste and Stevens Charles, both of Haitian descent, LS proudly celebrates their culture while positioning itself as a premium alternative in the cream liqueur category.

LS Cream Liqueur is currently available online via ReserveBar and on shelves in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, DC, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and New York. For more information and recipes, please visit www.creamls.com and follow on Instagram @lscreamliqueur.

