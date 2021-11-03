Hyundai Motor Teases Sneak Peek of SEVEN, All-Electric SUV Concept

SEVEN concept previews design and technology innovations of Hyundai Motor's upcoming all-electric SUV

New SUV typology optimized for dedicated BEVs, combined with new interior architecture evoking a premium lounge experience

Hyundai to debut SEVEN concept during AutoMobility LA press conference at 9:55 a.m. , Nov. 17 (PT)

SEOUL, South Korea and FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today revealed teaser images of the sleek and spacious SEVEN, an all-electric SUV concept to be fully unveiled at AutoMobility LA later this month.

SEVEN captures Hyundai Motor's future design and technology innovation in the electric mobility era and hints at a new SUV model coming to the IONIQ family, the company's dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) brand.

The teased images reveal a form following function design that dares to diverge from traditions of the internal combustion engine era. SEVEN's lighting architecture is defined by Parametric Pixels, IONIQ's unique design identity connecting analog with digital emotions.

SEVEN's interior suggests a premium and personalized lounge ambience, deepening the space innovation that Hyundai Motor has shown with IONIQ 5. Furnishings trimmed in sustainable materials offer a refined, eco-friendly mobility experience that reflects the changing lifestyles of its customers.

Hyundai Motor will debut SEVEN during the AutoMobility LA press conference at 9:55 a.m., November 17 (PT). Journalists can attend the conference by visiting Hyundai's booth at the LA Convention Center or watch it digitally. SEVEN will remain on display from November 19 to 28 for the general public to view.

