Gabriella White Quadruples Charitable Commitment To Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

PELHAM, Ala., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gabriella White, LLC, parent company to Summer Classics and Gabby is delighted to announce its continuation of their national partnership with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals). The fundraising relationship between Gabriella White and CMN Hospitals kickstarted in 2020, born out of three generations of involvement with the White family with Children's of Alabama hospital.

"The roots of a partnership with my family and Children's of Alabama began with my paternal grandfather – Bew White, Jr. – who joined the Children's of Alabama Board of Directors in 1965. He served as Chairman of the Board in 1974 and 1975. My grandfather's tenure spanned more than 30 years, and he played an integral part in building the highly revered Children's of today," says Bew White, Executive Chairman of Gabriella White.

For over 38 years CMN Hospitals has been the vehicle for raising funds and awareness on behalf of member hospitals that provide care to children across the United States and Canada. To date, CMN Hospitals has raised more than $7 billion in support of its mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible.

The national partnership between Gabriella White and CMN Hospitals will positively impact 16 hospitals in the 15 cities that are home to Summer Classics and Gabby retail stores. "Great companies do great things for their communities," says William White, CEO of Gabriella White. "We're proud to be able to give back to the cities we, and our clients, call home," White says.

A Focus on the Future.

As a company, Gabriella White is active in advocating for organizations that focus on improving the lives of those in need, especially children. When William White, CEO of Gabriella White, LLC., and grandson of Bew White, Jr. took over the charitable giving foundation arm of the company, he wanted to deepen the relationships with the receiving organizations. "We're focusing on our CMN Hospitals partnership as we grow our relationship, now, and for years to come plus, we're excited to announce that we're increasing our corporate commitment to $200,000 for CMN this year," says White.

Designing a Miracle

Each year, member hospitals within the CMN Hospitals network identify a "Champion" in each of its communities to serve as the face for children treated at their local children's hospital. These ambassadors spend the year advocating for children's hospitals across the country.

Twelve-year-old Gabby Bolden of Birmingham, Alabama was the 2020 local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Champion for Children's of Alabama. In August, Gabby celebrated six years since receiving a heart transplant at Children's of Alabama.

Gabby worked with the Summer Classics Home team and designed her own collection of Miracle Pillows that are sold in retail stores and online. One hundred dollars from every pillow sold is donated to CMN Hospitals.

The Summer Classics Home retail stores are also involved with the fundraising efforts through direct donations and selling a special line of pillows. Donations received in the retail stores or online will benefit local CMN hospitals in the surrounding area. The corporate office will match donations received at its retail locations, up to $50,000.

For more information about the partnership, and how to contribute to the campaign, visit summerclassicshome.com/giving .

About Gabriella White, LLC: Gabriella White is a family-owned company and premier innovator, manufacturer and retailer of fine indoor and outdoor furniture since 1978. The family of companies includes Summer Classics, Gabby and Wendy Jane. The company has aimed to delight its customers by passionately creating products with the belief that timeless designs can and will be embraced for years. Life's Best Moments. Furnished.™ Visit our websites: summerclassics.com , gabbyhome.com, summerclassicshome.com .

About Children's of Alabama: Since 1911, Children's of Alabama has provided specialized medical care for ill and injured children, offering inpatient and outpatient services throughout central Alabama. Ranked among the best pediatric medical centers in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Children's provided care for youngsters from every county in Alabama and 42 other states last year, representing more than 684,000 outpatient visits and more than 15,000 inpatient admissions. With more than 3.5 million square feet, Children's is one of the largest pediatric medical facilities in the United States. It is a private, not-for-profit medical center that serves as the teaching hospital for the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) pediatric medicine, surgery, psychiatry, research and residency programs. The medical staff consists of UAB faculty and Children's of Alabama's full-time physicians as well as private practicing community physicians. childrensal.org

About CMN Hospitals: Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $7 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity's Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children's hospitals need community support, and learn about your member hospital at www.CMNHospitals.org and facebook.com/CMNHospitals .

