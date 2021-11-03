Classic Brands Celebrates 50 Years of Innovative Sleep Products and Accessories

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Brands ("Classic" or the "Company"), a leading designer, distributor and manufacturer of sleep products, sleep accessories and furniture, is proud to celebrate its 50th year as a visionary player in the U.S. bedding industry.

Fifty years ago, the Company surfed the 70's waterbed wave under the name Classic Corporation, and would soon become one of the top producers of waterbed mattresses. By 1987, waterbeds accounted for over 22% of all US mattress sales—but even when this trend dried out, Classic adapted to offer a diverse array of mattresses, adjustable bases and foundations, sleep accessories and home furnishings.

Today, Classic Brands continues to curate comfort on a national scale. The Company operates more than one million square feet of distribution space with over 120 dedicated employees designing, producing and distributing premium bedding products to a diverse group of customers—including direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar operations, and online retailers. Classic works with retail icons such as Walmart, Target, Macy's, Home Depot, Amazon, and Wayfair, and the Company's high-quality sleep products are also featured among emerging American e-commerce brands, such as Nectar and Purple. Thanks to the skilled craftsmen at work on the ground level, Classic is confident in a future as firm and comfortable as its products.

"It is an honor to lead an organization that embodies the best traits of American manufacturing, entrepreneurship, and perseverance," said Scott Burger, who has been CEO of Classic Brands since 2019. "Our 50th anniversary is a testament to the commitment and dedication of our past and present employees, as well as our continued focus on innovation and service. I am incredibly proud of the team's hard work, and all that they have accomplished. I want to thank the Classic family, as well as our valued customers and strategic partners, without whom this significant milestone would not have been possible."

Classic has been proudly based in Maryland for the last five decades. While its roots haven't changed, the Company embraces evolution: Classic's product development and supply chain are constantly advancing to deliver world-class execution, consistent product availability, and unparalleled speed to market. From its home base in the Free State, the Company maintains loyal, well-rested customers across the country—all while attracting new customers seeking a deeper, healthier night's sleep at a competitive price.

"We're not just celebrating an impressive past; we're looking forward to a promising future," added Burger. "With our dedicated employee base and expanded domestic capabilities, we are well-positioned to continue our forward momentum in this dynamic industry. I could not be more excited about the next 50 years of Classic. We are, and will continue to be, built for dreaming."

