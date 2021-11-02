Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Nextdoor, Inc.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II ("KVSB") (Nasdaq:KVSB) today announced that its stockholders approved the proposals that were conditions to closing of the previously announced business combination with Nextdoor, Inc. ("Nextdoor" or the "Company") at a special meeting of stockholders held today. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The closing of the Business Combination is expected to occur on or about November 5, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all closing conditions. Following closing, the combined company will be known as Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. and its shares are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on November 8, 2021 under the ticker symbol "KIND."



The transaction is expected to raise at least $385 million from KVSB trust proceeds (after giving effect to preliminary redemption elections, which may be withdrawn, representing approximately 7.41% of the trust account), and $270 million from a fully committed common stock private placement (PIPE), resulting in total gross proceeds of at least $655 million. KVSB shares closed at $10.90 per share on November 2, 2021, and stockholders who elected to redeem will receive approximately $10.00 per share.

The deadline for KVSB stockholders to withdraw any election to have their shares redeemed in connection with the Business Combination will be 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Stockholders who wish to withdraw a redemption request should contact KVSB's transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, by email at mzimkind@continentalstock.com

About Nextdoor, Inc.

Nextdoor is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Our purpose is to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 280,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries. In the U.S., nearly 1 in 3 households uses the network. Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.



About KVSB

KVSB is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of Khosla Ventures. Khosla Ventures manages a series of venture capital funds that make early-stage venture capital investments and provide strategic advice to entrepreneurs building companies with lasting significance. The firm was founded in 2004 by Vinod Khosla, co-founder of Sun Microsystems. Khosla Ventures has over $14 billion dollars of assets under management and focuses on a broad range of sectors including artificial intelligence, agriculture/food, consumer, enterprise, financial services, health, space, sustainable energy, robotics, VR/AR and 3D printing. Collectively, Khosla Ventures portfolio of investments has created nearly half a trillion dollars in market value.



