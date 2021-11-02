3Cloud Acquires Leading Data and Analytics Consulting Firm CCG Analytics

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Cloud, a leading Microsoft Azure services firm, today announced that it has acquired CCG Analytics, a Tampa based data and analytics consulting firm and premier Microsoft partner. CCG Analytics stands out as an innovative consulting firm, with a diverse mid-market customer portfolio, that helps customers treat data as a critical asset across the organization enabling both resiliency and power to scale in today's digital business economy.

"With the acquisition of CCG Analytics, we continue our growth trajectory and strengthen our position as the largest Azure pure-play services firm in the U.S.," said Mike Rocco, 3Cloud CEO and Co-Founder. "We're excited to welcome CCG's world-class team into the 3Cloud organization. Their strength in data governance and strategy combined with deep data and analytics expertise furthers our mission of delivering the ultimate Azure experience for our clients and Microsoft."

Building on its recent acquisition of Polaris Solutions, 3Cloud will grow its employee base to over 400 Azure experts with the addition of CCG Analytics. CCG's team of strategy, governance, and data and analytics consultants will join 3Cloud's Data & Analytics, Infrastructure and Managed Services practices, bringing industry-leading expertise in areas like data strategy, data estate modernization, AI, data visualization and cloud migration.

"At CCG, we focus on empowering our clients to become more insights-driven, gain better visibility into their business and accelerate their growth," said Dan Phelps, CCG Analytics CEO and Co-Founder. "Our team is passionate about solving the most complex data and analytics challenges with cloud technology. 3Cloud shares these values, and we are excited to join them and grow together."

Both firms have strong partnerships with Microsoft and industry-leading Microsoft credentials. 3Cloud and CCG are both Microsoft gold partners and have longstanding and complementary relationships with Microsoft sales and engineering. CCG's Co-Founders Dan Phelps and Dan Rodriguez will continue to have senior leadership roles within 3Cloud and CCG Board Chair Tony DiBenedetto will serve as a Board Observer for 3Cloud.

"As Azure adoption has grown, so has the demand for trusted partners who can help organizations move beyond migration to modernize, innovate and transform their business with Azure," said Jim Dietrich, 3Cloud President and Co-Founder. "Expanding our data and analytics capabilities is key to not only meeting this demand from our current clients, but also positioning us for continued growth as the largest and most advanced Azure services firm in the U.S."

Gabe Stephenson, Gryphon Managing Director, said "This acquisition is highly strategic and further establishes 3Cloud as the most sophisticated provider of services in the high-growth Microsoft Azure ecosystem. We have been deeply impressed by the business the CCG team has built and are looking forward to continuing to work with them."

7 Mile Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis served as the legal advisor to 3Cloud and Gryphon Investors. Gryphon Investors completed a majority investment in 3Cloud in June 2020.

Alantra acted as exclusive financial advisor to CCG Analytics in this transaction.

About 3Cloud

As a top Microsoft services partner focused 100% on the Azure platform, 3Cloud helps clients build, migrate, modernize and manage their applications, infrastructure, data and analytics in the cloud. Founded by Microsoft executives, 3Cloud combines a team of highly experienced cloud architects and technologists with a strong network of Microsoft sales and engineering relationships to deliver the ultimate Azure experience for clients. 3Cloud is headquartered in Chicago and serves clients throughout the U.S. To learn more, visit www.3cloudsolutions.com.

About CCG Analytics

CCG Analytics is a data and analytics company that helps forward-thinking organizations become more insights-driven, solve complex challenges and accelerate growth through industry-specific solutions. CCG empowers customers to gain greater visibility into their business and make informed decisions through strategic offerings designed to deliver speed-to-value, improve business outcomes and unify teams around a common view of trusted insights.

A premier Microsoft partner, CCG leverages Azure-based platforms to develop solutions and provide analytics that help our customers advance their digital strategies.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (https://www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $7.5 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

