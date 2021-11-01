Finance Industry Veterans Join Dignity Gold Board of Advisors

The US-based Gold Reserves Backed Security Token Team Adds Dean Newton, Gary Levi, and Roy Behren to its Board of Advisors, Expanding the Expertise, Diversity and Strategic Knowledge of The Team

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignity Gold , LLC, ("Dignity Gold"), the United States-based digital security that is taking a revolutionary approach to using gold reserves to back its token, announced the appointment of several new members to its Advisory Board. The board welcomes Dean Newton, General Partner at Relevance Ventures, the only non-tribe affiliated Native American owned venture capital firm; Gary Levi, Founder of Intrac Global; and Roy Behren, Managing Member at Westchester Capital Management LLC and a former attorney with the SEC.

Dignity Gold, a blockchain development company creating security tokens to unlock new ways of investing in the United States precious metals, mining, and mineral sector, made the additions to its advisory board to expand its financial expertise, regulation-forward approach, diversity, and add key experts in several different disciplines.

"We are delighted to welcome these distinguished individuals to our Advisory Board," said Kent M. Swig, Chairman of Dignity Gold. "Each new member will serve a valuable role in continuing to establish Dignity Gold as a trusted and compliant, gold reserve-backed security token that provides the simplest path for a variety of (retail / institutional) investors to benefit from opportunities in the United States precious metals mining and mineral sector."

Dean Newton is a General Partner at Nashville-based venture capital firm Relevance Ventures (the only non-tribe affiliated Native-owned VC in the United States), where he works alongside his brother Cameron Newton, founder of Relevance Ventures, and serves on a number of Boards of the interesting companies he invests in. Mr. Newton joined Relevance in 2018, after nearly 20 years in executive roles in media, mobile, and other tech-centric companies in the Los Angeles and Nashville area. Mr. Newton attended Harvard for both his undergraduate and law degrees.

Gary Levi is the founder of Intrac Global, an asset exchange firm providing creative financial solutions, strategic marketing and structural capacity management to create sustainable revenue growth and reduce operating costs. He is also the founder and president of Global Strategies Inc., an international strategic marketing and management consulting for corporate clients to increase trade and consumer awareness. Mr. Levi is an experienced leader with a strong history in marketing and advertising, search engine optimization, marketing management, digital strategy, negotiation, and business planning. Mr. Levi received his undergraduate degree from the University of Denver and his MBA from St. John's University.

Roy Behren is currently a Managing Member at Westchester Capital Management LLC, as well as Portfolio Manager for Westchester Capital Management's Merger Fund ($MERFX) and Event-Driven Fund ($WCEIX). WCM provides investment advisory and discretionary investment management services to some of the world's leading institutions, high-net-worth investors and retail shareholders. Mr. Behren also serves on the board of advisors for Sharp Alpha Advisors. Previously, he served as an attorney for the Securities on Exchange Commission (SEC). He is an expert in investment advisory services, specializing in event-driven and alternative investment strategies. Mr. Behren earned a BS in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, and Law degrees from New York University and the University of Miami.

The new members will work harmoniously with the current members of the board which include Kent M. Swig, Steve Braverman, Oliver B. Swig, William B. Heyn and Alexander Nassief.

About Dignity Gold, LLC

Founded in 2019 by Stephen Braverman and Kent M. Swig, Dignity Gold is the parent company of Dignity Corp. which is issuing the Dignity token using the ticker DIGau backed by gold deposits located in the United States.

