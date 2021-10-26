Wireless Innovation Forum Congratulates Member Google on Being First Automated Frequency Coordination System Operator Applicant

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) congratulates member company Google on being the first to file a proposal to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for approval as an Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) System operator. The proposal is in response to FCC Public Notice 21-352, released 28 September 2021.

"Google has extensive experience in building highly-reliable cloud-based spectrum sharing solutions," said Dr. Kate Harrison, Principal Architect and Senior Software Engineer for the Google AFC System. "Google is an approved first-wave SAS Administrator in the CBRS band and Google's Spectrum Access System (SAS) is already serving tens of thousands of CBRS base stations, with zero reported interference to protected incumbents. Google looks forward to applying its experience and expertise to the AFC."

There is a multi-step process that the FCC's Office of Engineering and Technology will follow to approve AFC Systems, of which the proposal is one component. The filing requires detailed information on the proposed system as well as the qualifications of the applicant. Approval and implementation of AFC System operators brings the U.S. one step closer to being able to utilize new spectrum in the 6 GHz band, expanding access for unlicensed devices to promote competition, innovation, and widespread connectivity, while protecting licensed incumbents from harmful interference.

The WInnForum has been collaborating with the 6 GHz community to develop guidelines, recommendations, and standards for development and testing of AFCs. Work products from the group can be found on the committee's web site: https://6ghz.wirelessinnovation.org/.

The Forum is excited at the prospect of more proposals being submitted in the near future and subsequent commencement of unlicensed operations in the 6 GHz band.

About the Wireless Innovation Forum

Established in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Thales.

