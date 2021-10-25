Mindtree Launches Industry-Specific IoT Solutions Built on ServiceNow Connected Operations

WARREN, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, today announced an expanded relationship with ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people. As a partner for ServiceNow® Connected Operations, a proactive system of action for IoT, Mindtree will build industry solutions to help enterprises turn data from their Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure into actionable business workflows.

Mindtree will combine the deep domain, design thinking, IoT, AI, Machine Learning, and analytics expertise of Mindtree NxT, the company's IoT service line, with the capabilities of ServiceNow Connected Operations to enable enterprises in industry sectors such as manufacturing and consumer goods to put their IoT data to work for improved decision-making and smarter operations.

By connecting IoT data with digital workflows, ServiceNow Connected Operations enables organizations to realize the full value of their IoT investments, help increase customer satisfaction, and access new business models. Together with Mindtree driving actionable and industry-specific insights, these solutions will allow customers to break down data silos, proactively resolve issues, and evolve collaboration between customers, operations, customer service, and field service.

Manufacturing and consumer goods companies are increasingly looking to make better use of the data generated through multiple platforms and legacy operational technology (OT) systems. This means working around operational and data silos between OT and IT, a lack of common processes and tools in floor systems, and an inability to bring all data into a single system of record. Through Mindtree's solutions, these companies will be able to gain greater visibility across the enterprise, mitigate risk, reduce cost, harness a single source of truth for collaborative decision-making, and leverage advanced analytics, data insights, simulation and modelling for better evaluation of their value chains.

"The true transformative potential of data can be realised only by using it effectively," said Alex Nicholas, Vice President and Head of ServiceNow Business at Mindtree. "Siloed data and disconnected systems can undermine the best of IoT programs. The capabilities of Mindtree NxT alongside ServiceNow and their dedicated Connected Operations team position us well to help enterprises better manage critical infrastructure, deliver superior customer experiences, and drive customer loyalty."

ServiceNow industry partner solutions extend ServiceNow's capabilities to deliver industry-specific applications and services that are tailored to customers' unique digital transformation needs.

"Across industries, businesses realize the need for digital workflows to deliver greater operational efficiencies and better customer outcomes," said Jonathan Sparks, Vice President of IoT and Operations Products at ServiceNow. "Together with Mindtree, we're helping move customers in manufacturing and consumer goods beyond dashboards to automate issue resolution with IoT. Combining Mindtree's powerful IoT, AI and Machine Learning capabilities with ServiceNow's leading workflow platform will improve decision-making and drive smart operations while helping customers realize new business outcomes based on business-relevant insights."

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to more than 260 enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in 24 countries across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of over 29,700 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds".

