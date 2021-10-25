Metallica And Billy Joel To Headline Allegiant Stadium In Las Vegas February 25 & 26, 2022

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the most iconic names in music history are taking over Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for one epic weekend this February. The weekend kicks off on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 with an unforgettable performance from one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, Metallica, who will be joined by Greta Van Fleet. Then, one of most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in the world, Billy Joel, will perform at the stadium on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

Metallica presale tickets will be available to Legacy Fan Club members at 9 a.m. PT and General Fan Club members at 11 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Oct. 26. American Express® Card Members can purchase Billy Joel tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. PT. Raiders presales begin Thursday, Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. PT for Billy Joel and 10 a.m. PT for Metallica. Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Allegiant Stadium customers will have access to presales beginning at 11 a.m. PT for Billy Joel and 12 p.m. PT for Metallica on Thursday, Oct. 28. All presales will end Thursday, Oct. 28 at 10 p.m. PT. Tickets for both shows go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.

Please click here for approved artist images

Please click here for artwork and videos

About Metallica

Formed in 1981 by drummer Lars Ulrich and guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield, Metallica has become one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, having sold nearly 120 million albums worldwide and generating more than 15 billion streams while playing to millions of fans on all seven continents. The band's several multi-platinum albums include Kill 'em All, Ride The Lightning, Master of Puppets, … And Justice for All, Metallica (commonly referred to as The Black Album), Load, Reload, St. Anger, Death Magnetic, and Hardwired...to Self-Destruct, released in November 2016 and charting at #1 in 32 countries.

Metallica's awards and accolades include nine GRAMMY Awards, two American Music Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, and its 2009 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In June of 2018, the band was awarded one of the most prestigious musical honors in the world: Sweden's Polar Music Prize.

About Billy Joel

Having sold more than 150 million records, Billy Joel ranks as one of most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in the world. Throughout the years, Joel's songs have acted as personal and cultural touchstones for millions of people, mirroring his own goal of writing songs that "meant something during the time in which I lived … and transcended that time."

Joel has had 33 Top 40 hits and 23 GRAMMY nominations since signing his first solo recording contract in 1972. In 1990, he was presented with a GRAMMY Legend Award. Inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992, Joel was presented with the Johnny Mercer Award, the organization's highest honor, in 2001. In 1999 he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and has received the Recording Industry Association of America Diamond Award, presented for albums that have sold over 10 million copies.

Other career milestones include The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, the once-in-a-century ASCAP Centennial Award, the 36th Annual Kennedy Center Honor, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, three Awards For Cable Excellence, numerous ASCAP and BMI awards including the ASCAP Founders Award and the BMI Career Achievement Award, the Billboard Century Award and the 2002 MusiCares Person Of The Year by the MusiCares Foundation and the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences.

About Live Nation Las Vegas

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Rod Stewart, Usher, Sting, Keith Urban, Reba, Brooks & Dunn and Mariah Carey at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM; Chicago, Foreigner, Earth, Wind & Fire, STYX, ZZ TOP and Adam Lambert at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; KISS, Shania Twain, Gwen Stefani and Scorpions at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

About Allegiant Stadium

Located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, Allegiant Stadium is a global events destination and the newest state-of-the-art entertainment venue in Las Vegas. Home of the iconic Raiders and UNLV Football, Allegiant Stadium is ideally located for both visitors and locals. The technologically advanced stadium is fully enclosed and climate-controlled with a capacity of up to 65,000. Allegiant Stadium hosts world-class entertainment including concerts and sporting events such as the Pac-12 Championship Game and Las Vegas Bowl. The stadium project is expected to generate an economic benefit of $620 million annually while creating 6,000 permanent jobs in Southern Nevada. For more information, visit www.allegiantstadium.com.

