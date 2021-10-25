Madison Capital Group, LLC Announces New Affiliate: BlueGate Boat and RV Storage

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Capital Group, LLC is pleased to announce the creation of a new affiliate called BlueGate Boat and RV Storage. BlueGate will focus on the growing need for quality storage options for boats and RVs. Currently BlueGate has more than 10 deals in the current pipeline in markets such as Nashville, Charlotte, Central and Coastal Florida. The current pipeline consists of the acquisition of existing parking facilities that were built by local operators as well as ground-up developments. In addition to boat and RV storage, clients can also park cars, sprinter vans, food trucks, ATVs, water toys, and commercial vehicles to name a few, securely at a BlueGate property.

BlueGate is focused on the Sunbelt region and hopes to deploy more than $100 million of capital into the space in 2022. This is not the first time that Madison has launched a platform like this. In 2013, Madison started Go Store It, a self-storage platform that currently is one of the largest private self-storage owner/operators in the country.

BlueGate is being led by Neil Dyer out of Madison's Nashville office. Neil and his team will be responsible for the acquisition, development, and operational oversight of the BlueGate platform.

