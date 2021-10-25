Ensurise LLC Acquires Property and Casualty Business of Gerczak Insurance Agency, Inc.

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective October 15, 2021, independent insurance agency Ensurise LLC announced its acquisition of the property and casualty insurance brokerage business of Gerczak Insurance Agency, Inc.

"This strategic move allows us to focus on growing our core specialties – including life and health insurance advisory with particular expertise in Medicare-related coverage. We are confident that our property and casualty clients will be well attended to by the knowledgeable staff of Ensurise," said Gary R. Gerczak, President and CEO of Gerczak Insurance Agency.

"We are excited to partner with Gary and his team as we continue to expand Ensurise's presence in the Mid-Atlantic region," said Jonathan Nobil, Managing Member of Ensurise. "We appreciate the trust and confidence that Gary has placed in us to continue the delivery of top-notch property and casualty advisory services to his clients."

About Gerczak Insurance Agency, Inc.

Founded in 2007 by Gary R. Gerczak, Richmond, VA-based Gerczak Insurance Agency is a boutique insurance brokerage focusing on individual insurance products and planning throughout Virginia and its surrounding states. Mr. Gerczak is a second-generation insurance agent and prides himself, along with his dedicated staff, on providing the best suited options for the individual's specific situation. For more information, please visit www.gerczakinsuranceagency.com.

About Ensurise LLC

Ensurise is an independent insurance brokerage organization that partners with high quality insurance agencies in Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The company brings a differentiated approach to agency perpetuation and is committed to delivering superior risk management services to its clients. For more information, please visit www.ensurise.com.

