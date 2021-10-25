DRT Holdings Names Rob Cohen Chief Executive Officer

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DRT Holdings, Inc. ("DRT"), a leading manufacturer of highly complex systems and machined components for diverse end markets including metal packaging, aerospace, defense, space, power, medical, and building products, announced that it has appointed Robert S. Cohen as Chief Executive Officer. DRT is a portfolio company of Mill Rock Capital, a leading growth and operations oriented private investment firm.

A Dayton-area native, Mr. Cohen brings over 35 years of experience leading specialty manufacturing businesses, with particular focus on the aerospace industry. Prior to joining DRT, he served as Chief Administrative Officer of Whitcraft Group, a manufacturer of highly engineered precision parts for aircraft and engine platforms. Previously, Mr. Cohen served for over fifteen years as President and Chief Executive Officer of TECT Power, a leading provider of complex rotating and structural airfoil components for turbine engines, until its acquisition by Whitcraft.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rob as DRT's Chief Executive Officer," said Geoff Greulich, DRT Executive Chairman. "He brings deep aerospace industry knowledge, incredible leadership skills and a proven track record of leading great manufacturing businesses. I am confident that DRT's growth will accelerate under his leadership."

"Rob is passionate about serving customers and brings highly relevant experience to DRT," said Adi Pekmezovic, DRT Board Member and Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Mill Rock Capital. "He has a clear vision for growth across each of DRT's business segments, and he is the ideal leader to build upon DRT's storied history of engineering excellence and product innovation."

Mr. Cohen said, "I am excited to join the DRT family. For many years, I have admired the company for its technical leadership and strong position in its served markets. I look forward to partnering with our customers, suppliers and associates to drive growth at this critical moment in DRT's evolution."

ABOUT DRT HOLDINGS, INC.

Founded in 1949 as the Dayton Reliable Tool & Mfg. Co., DRT Holdings, Inc. is a manufacturer and supplier of precision tools and specialized components for some of the most complex, technically demanding manufacturing applications in the world. The company's full-service solution supports customers from prototype through production where and when quality, efficiency, compliance and sustainability are paramount. DRT is organized in three business segments: Container, Aerospace and Precision. Container is the original developer of easy-open ("pull-top") ends principally used in food and beverage cans and continues to be one of the world's leading providers of equipment, aftermarket parts and services utilized in can production. Aerospace is a manufacturer of precision-machined parts for commercial and military aircraft, commercial space and land-based industrial gas turbine engines. Precision machines tooling and components for various industries, including medical imaging equipment, plastic injection molding and building products. DRT provides value-added services to supplement its core precision machining capabilities, including extensive engineering resources and design-for-manufacturability capabilities, go-to-market support and systems integration. The company currently operates ten locations in the United States and Europe. For more information, please visit https://drtmfgco.com/ .

ABOUT MILL ROCK CAPITAL

Great Mill Rock LLC dba Mill Rock Capital is a growth and operations oriented private investment firm that invests in well-positioned middle market industrial businesses in North America. Founded by Christopher Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic, Mill Rock Capital is purpose-built to invest in family-owned businesses, owner-operators and founder-led companies across six industry verticals. Focus sectors include chemicals, materials and packaging; industrial distribution; services; metals and engineered materials; transportation and logistics; and specialty manufacturing. This strategy leverages the deep expertise of the firm's principals, a majority of whom have direct operating experience in these same industries. Mill Rock Capital supports business transformation through a dual-sourcing strategy encompassing majority equity and Activ Capital® – debt, senior equity or hybrid investments which provide business owners value-added financial partnership without relinquishing a controlling stake. For more information, please visit https://millrock-cap.com/.

