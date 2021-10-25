ClimateSavers Impact2030 - Bringing together People & Capital to Address Climate Change

TEL AVIV, Israel and BRUSSELS and LONDON and BERLIN and NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of COP26 in Glasgow, Climate Impact Capital has partnered with TheClimateSavers, Evolutesix, and Solve Earth to launch an ambitious and wide-ranging online collaboration platform to concentrate a critical mass of people and money on rising to the challenge climate change, along with related resource and habitat collapse, poses for humanity. Through action and collaboration, we can integrate business, innovation, investment and policy solutions to make the impossible normal.

Innovation that will give us 10x more power to address climate change.

ClimateSavers Impact2030 will mobilize a fully diverse spectrum of individuals and organizations to tackle our challenges by building on cutting edge innovation in both business models and technology. Innovation that will give us 10x more power to address climate change.

To accelerate deployment and investment, we will grow an innovation ecosystem mobilizing financial resources, the people and optimism needed to take actions, and the policy makers to underpin this. Our Climate Impact Goals for 2030:

Over 10,000 net positive businesses with $100bn additives investments

1 million people thriving through their net positive employment

Collaboration Overview

The ClimateSavers Impact2030 partners identified 3 core interconnected competencies to address:

Entrepreneurs: Needing a global platform to connect ideas, develop teams, and grow climate solutions; Capital Providers: Understanding the real future value of ClimateTech opportunities Politicians and policy makers: Identifying public private partnership opportunities that resolve both current and future stakeholder concerns

Collaboration Overview - The partners, hailing from the United States, England, Belgium, Scotland, Germany, and Israel:

About The Climate Savers: An online "community of communities" that breaks down the walls and silos between people and organizations involved in 13 different climate change fields. By providing a variety of online networking and collaborative work tools, people and organizations can more easily network and work with each other.

About Climate Impact Capital: CIC invests in energy transition and climate-tech companies and supports our corporate partners through a Venture-as-a-Service model focused on climate change innovation and risk management.

About Evolutesix: We build whole, connected economic models of inherently regenerative startups, teams, and people; all making tomorrow's world whole by solving our biggest challenges.

About Solve Earth: A community of Eco Entrepreneurs building companies on a new regenerative blueprint to secure a truly sustainable society that will thrive for millennia.

