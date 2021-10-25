December 7 event at the NY Metropolitan Club recognizes Seifi Ghasemi (Air Products), Daniel D'Aniello (The Carlyle Group), Ken Frazier (Merck & Co.), and rising STEM Talent

Chemical Marketing & Economics, Inc. 2021 CME STEM Leadership Awards™ to Honor Business Leaders and Champions of Sustainable Innovation December 7 event at the NY Metropolitan Club recognizes Seifi Ghasemi (Air Products), Daniel D'Aniello (The Carlyle Group), Ken Frazier (Merck & Co.), and rising STEM Talent

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ninth CME STEM Leadership Awards™ Luncheon and Gala Reception of Chemical Marketing and Economics, Inc. ("CME") will be held at the New York Metropolitan Club on December 7, 2021, from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. CME will honor Air Products Chairman and CEO Seifi Ghasemi, Carlyle Co-Founder & Chairman Emeritus Daniel D'Aniello, and Merck Chairman Kenneth Frazier.

The Keynote speaker will be NASA Chief Scientist, Dr. James Green. The event will be co-chaired by the CEO of LyondellBasell Bob Patel, the Chairman of the Board of Molson Coors Peter Coors, and the Global Head of R&D for Johnson & Johnson Mathai Mammen.

"Propelling the STEM industry leadership for sustainable innovation has been the hallmark of CME activities year-round for over 67 years," said CME Co-Chair Ksenia Takhistova. "This exciting event celebrates the leaders of today to enable those of tomorrow," added CME Co-Chair Steve Barnett.

The CME STEM Leadership Awards™ honors leaders with distinction in harnessing the transformative power of science to advance humanity. Past honorees include Nobel Laureates Frances Arnold and Eric Betzig, as well as Craig Venter (Celera Genomics), Henry Kravis (KKR), James and Marilyn Simons (Simons Foundation), Martin Brudermüller (BASF), Ed Breen (DowDuPont), David Skorton (Smithsonian), David Cote (Honeywell), Len Blavatnik (Access Industries), and Roy Vagelos (Regeneron). A limited number of seats are still available—those interested in attending should email contact@cme-stem.org

About CME, Inc.

With roots that date back to 1954, Chemical Marketing & Economics, Inc. (CME) is a forward-looking 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to accelerating diverse STEM talent and leadership for sustainable innovation in energy, materials and life sciences. CME brings together Nobel Laureates and the leaders of industry, government, academia, philanthropy, and the public to share cutting-edge insights through exciting events and award-winning programs, such as the CME STEM Leadership Awards™ and the CME NASA Symposia. www.cme-stem.org

