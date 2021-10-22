Education Resources, Inc. to Offer "Vestibular Rehabilitation: Evaluation and Management of Individuals with Dizziness and Balance Disorders" as an Online, On-Demand CEU Course

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Resources, Inc. (ERI), a leading provider of continuing education for physical therapists, occupational therapists and speech-language pathologists is pleased to offer the highly popular seminar Vestibular Rehabilitation: Evaluation and Management of Individuals with Dizziness and Balance Disorders as a pre-recorded, on-demand continuing education course. The online, self-guided option is ideal for therapists to conveniently learn the latest evidence-based vestibular techniques and treatments from expert practitioner and instructor Dr. Richard Clendaniel, who was recently named a Catherine Worthingham Fellow by the American Physical Therapy Association.

The course focuses on assessment and treatment of patients with vertigo and disequilibrium from vestibular causes including unilateral and bilateral vestibular hypofunction, benign paroxysmal positioning vertigo, central vestibular disorders, and multisensory dizziness.

With vestibular dysfunction affecting 35% of adults aged 40 and over in the United States, or approximately 60 million individuals, therapists will find the information covered in the course is highly relevant and applicable to a large patient population. Topics covered in the course explore not only geriatric patients, but how to effectively treat individuals with CNS lesions such as multiple sclerosis, CVA, and head injury.

"Offering Dr. Clendaniel's popular vestibular course as an online option enables therapists to gain comprehensive vestibular training at their convenience," said Carol Loria, President of Education resources, Inc. "Whether you're a therapist new to the topic or a seasoned professional who has explored vestibular rehabilitation in the past, this course offers recent insights to effectively treat patients so that they can enjoy a healthier life."

Vestibular Rehabilitation: Evaluation and Management of Individuals with Dizziness and Balance Disorders is offered for 11 contact hours. . Participants have access to the course material including videos and handouts for one year from the date of registration. The registration fee is $299 and now accessible via Education Resources, Inc.'s website For more information, contact ERI customer service at info@educationresourcesinc.com, or 800-487-6530.

About Education Resources, Inc.

Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) is an accredited provider of continuing education that helps PTs, OTs, and SLPs transform the lives of their patients. Visit www.educationresourcesinc.com.

