Canton High School Wins 2021 Governor's High School Cyber Challenge

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High school teams from across Michigan came together virtually on October 8, 2021 for the finals of the Governor's High School Cyber Challenge, a cybersecurity competition hosted by the State of Michigan. The ten finalist teams, composed of up to three students each, completed Capture the Flag challenges designed to test their knowledge of information technology and cybersecurity. The competition scores were based on the number of completed virtual challenges and the highest demonstrated mastery of essential cybersecurity skills. The winning teams were announced virtually today at the Michigan Cyber Summit.

WINNING SCHOOL:

1st Place: Canton High School

2nd Place: Canton High School

3rd Place: Canton High School

Coach: Scott Obsniuk

The first round of the Cyber Challenge was held from September 27 to September 30, 2021. Each day of the event focused on a different topic, such as networking, programming, hacking or operating systems. Teams progressed through the story-driven scenarios by submitting their answers to multiple-choice questions.

240 teams, composed of 688 students from 26 Michigan schools, participated in the first round of the challenge. The schools were geographically located across the upper and lower peninsulas of Michigan.

The Governor's High School Cyber Challenge is facilitated by Merit Network and the Michigan Cyber Range, in partnership with the State of Michigan. Event community supporters include Cisco, Juniper Networks and ADVA.

The Michigan Cyber Summit 2021, hosted by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was held virtually this year. The event, in its tenth year, brought together experts from across the globe to address a variety of cybersecurity issues impacting the world.

Merit Network, Inc. is an independent nonprofit corporation governed by Michigan's public universities. Merit owns and operates America's longest-running regional research and education network. In 1966, Michigan's public universities created Merit as a shared resource to help meet their common need for networking assistance. Since its formation, Merit Network has remained at the forefront of research and education networking expertise and services. Merit provides high-performance networking and IT solutions to Michigan's public universities, colleges, K-12 organizations, libraries, state government, healthcare, and other non-profit organizations. For more information: www.merit.edu.

