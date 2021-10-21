Passport's growth continues in third quarter

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading transportation software and payments company Passport continues growth during the third quarter of 2021 through partnerships and ongoing development and rollout of its digital mobility platform. With cities reopening, Passport experienced transaction growth from the third quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2021, resulting in more than $2B mobility transactions processed to date.

Recently, Passport launched an API integration with Barnacle , which enables cities like Greeley, Colorado to have access to a safer, more user-friendly alternative to the traditional enforcement boot. The company also launched mobile pay parking, digital enforcement and permits on its digital platform in Grand Forks, North Dakota and successfully transitioned Flagstaff, Arizona onto its platform. The platform is designed to provide cities with the data and insights to dynamically manage their curb space.

"Everything we are doing is in support of creating communities that are more livable and equitable," explains Passport's Chief Marketing Officer, Marca Armstrong. "Our commitment is to provide our clients with the tools and insights they need to make their streets safer and more user-friendly."

During the summer, many people spent time traveling and frequenting events, made easier by mobile pay parking. In Worcester Massachusetts, for example, the community celebrated the premier season of its minor league baseball team. In parallel, the city launched its first mobile payment app for parking. Adoption of the Passport Parking app increased by 500 percent in less than 6 months. Another mobile pay parking client, Newport, Rhode Island, also saw a boost in mobile pay revenue and reported a 98 percent increase in transactions from May 2021 to August 2021.

In support of Passport's Q3 success, the company earned recognition on the Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year with the title of the second-fastest growing software company in Charlotte. The company was also named a finalist at the recent NC TECH Awards as Software Company of the Year and the Fintech Industry Driven categories.

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

