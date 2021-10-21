ISARA, Carillon and Crypto4A Partnership enables a world first Canadian fully integrated Quantum-Safe Now PKI solution

OTTAWA, WATERLOO and MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Crypto4A Technologies Inc., ISARA Corp., and Carillon Information Security Inc. today announced their partnership agreement focused on providing organizations with a next generation Quantum Safe NowTM Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) solution.

The Quantum-Safe Now™ PKI solution integrates ISARA's Radiate Quantum-safe Toolkit and Catalyst Agile Digital Certificate Methodology, which provide hybrid crypto-agility, with Carillon's world class PKI CertServ ID Management Suite operating on Crypto4A's QxEDGE™ and QxCloud™ Hybrid Security Platform (HSP).

By working together, the three Canadian organizations provide a world first quantum safe PKI solution running on purpose-built hybrid crypto-agile hardware.

As part of the partnership, the companies intend to develop and market seamless, easy to use quantum-safe PKI cryptographic solutions that ease digital transformations, enable cryptographic agility and simplify cryptographic management.

Today's connected economies, identity based digital transformations, DevSecOps teams and cloud-based deployments require new cryptographic capabilities based on quantum-safe software and hardware to provide enterprises with the forward agility, seamless access, security and controls required for cloud, edge, and end user environments.

"ISARA's suite of proven crypto-agile capabilities effectively complements the proven capabilities of both Carillon's PKI software and Crypto4A's hardware based crypto-agility resulting in a more robust and easier to use Quantum-Safe Now™ PKI solution. Our approach is to enable customers to discover and manage their cryptographic capabilities in an agile, quantum-safe and trusted way. Our collective experiences, knowledge and integrated Quantum Safe Now™ PKI solution de-risks digital transformations and migrations to address the evolving security requirements for today and tomorrow," said Scott Totzke, CEO and Co-founder at ISARA.

"Identity based digital environments, applications and relationships rely on cryptography for their trust, innovation, security and privacy. By working with ISARA and Carillon, we demonstrate the power of the Canadian cryptography industry to elevate the original PKI architecture as well as demonstrate the agile capabilities of our FPGA based QxTrust Architecture™(QxTA™). As progress is made in better cloud and edge security, privacy and data management, new requirements are emerging that place material stress on the foundations of today's cryptographic hardware. This new collaborative offering helps to remove some of these stresses and represents our approach to cooperation'', said John Scott, CEO of Crypto4A.

"We are excited to be partnering with Crypto4A and ISARA on this common PKI initiative. The experience that they both bring from a cryptography and an engineering perspective, provides Carillon and its customers with an integrated approach to an agile Quantum Safe Now™ PKI solution. Quantum Safe Now™ demonstrates our ongoing commitment to meet the emerging needs of the connected enterprise for innovation with digital trust", said Patrick Patterson, President and Chief PKI Architect of Carillon.

About Radiate™ Quantum-safe Toolkit and Catalyst Agile Digital Certificate Methodology

The ISARA Radiate™ Quantum-safe Toolkit is a high-performance, lightweight, standards-based quantum-safe software development kit, built for developers who want to test and integrate next-generation post-quantum cryptography into their commercial products. ISARA Catalyst™ Agile Digital Certificate Methodology enables a seamless, cost-effective and simplified migration to quantum-safe security today to protect investments in durable connected devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) and complex public key infrastructures with no impact to end-users. Catalyst certificates support two cryptographic algorithms within a single certificate and can support both classic and quantum-safe public keys and signatures.

About CertServ ID Management Suite

CertServ ID Management Suite is the first, single technology PKI platform that is designed with the users in mind. It offers a simple, easy to use, easy to deploy series of components that facilitate all aspects of PKI credential management. From devices to people, hardware or software-based credentials are simple to issue, manage, and maintain.

About QxEDGETM and QxCloudTM

QxEDGETM and QxCloud™ HSP's provide a suite of next generation capabilities that are an alternative to traditional HSM capabilities. Architected to be native for quantum-safe crypto-agility in cloud, zero trust and remote working environments. QxEDGETM and QxCloud™ enable the adoption of hybrid certificate techniques and post quantum cryptographic algorithms, ensuring cost and security effective crypto-agility for identity-based application environments.

Availability

Please see contact list below for early access information.

About ISARA

ISARA, with its knowledge and experience in cybersecurity over the years, is a global leader in crypto-agile technologies and quantum-safe security solutions that can continue to protect current computing ecosystems into the quantum age. Capitalizing on know-how garnered in using agile methods to develop these cryptography implementation and public key authentication technologies, ISARA will target the development of crypto agility and quantum-safe security solutions compliant with the international standardization of quantum secure cloud technology.

For more information about ISARA, visit https://www.isara.com

About Carillon Information Security

Carillon Information Security Inc. provides a complete spectrum of identity management solutions that are designed to prevent identity theft, promote the migration from paper to electronic authentication, and avoid the loss of intellectual property. From consulting services, to credential issuance and validation software to managed identity services, Carillon can provide the skill sets and tools to help companies take control of their corporate digital credentials.

For more information about Carillon, visit https://www.carillon.ca

About Crypto4A

Crypto4A QxTrust Architecture™(QxTA™) helps enable crypto agility for Zero Trust environments. Developed by founders who created previous crypto key and HSM architectures, our patented QxTA™ helps secure and accelerate digital transformations, cloud migrations and crypto-agility by deploying, managing and protecting digital keys, workloads, data and applications from anywhere in the world.

For more information about Crypto4A, visit https://crypto4a.com/

