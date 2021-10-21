- Breakthrough leak-detection technology can spot faulty battery cells that might cause fires and shorten battery life.

INFICON Systems To Curb Battery Fires To Be Shown At Assembly Show - Breakthrough leak-detection technology can spot faulty battery cells that might cause fires and shorten battery life.

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough technology to help eliminate dangerous electric-vehicle battery-cell leaks will be on display at the Assembly Show next week at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in suburban Chicago.

(PRNewsfoto/INFICON)

Faulty battery cells can cause fires, shorten battery life, increase warranty costs and damage product reputations. INFICON's new ELT3000 leak-detection systems allow original-equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their suppliers to reliably test critically important battery cells for the first time.

Based on mass-spectrometer technology, INFICON's recently introduced leak detectors can identify dangerous battery-cell leaks 1,000 times smaller than currently possible. An estimated five percent of the billions of lithium-ion battery cells currently produced annually may have undetected leaks.

"ELT3000 is the single most important leak-detection development in the past decade," says Dr. Daniel Wetzig, INFICON's leak-detection research and development director based in Cologne, Germany.

Wetzig points out that ELT3000 technology can pave the way for the auto industry's first reliable quality-control standards for electric-vehicle battery cells and also can be used to test battery cells for use in smart phones, computers and other consumer-electronics products.

INFICON executives will be at the Assembly Show to speak on battery-cell leak detection and robotic leak testing. ELT3000 technology also will be on display at the company's booth (#1114).

Thomas Parker, INFICON's North American automotive sales manager, will discuss the importance of EV leak detection at a 10 a.m. workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 26 hosted by Assembly magazine senior editor Austin Weber on "Electric Vehicle Assembly: Challenges and Opportunities."

Dan Hoffman, INFICON's national leak-detection sales and service manager, will speak on the growing importance of robotic leak testing in the Assembly Show's Learning Center at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

"Leak tests have been one of the most critical quality-control checks performed by automakers and their suppliers for years," Parker notes. "Today, it's critically important to test EV battery cells because the highly flammable electrolytes they contain can spark dangerous fires."

Sponsored by Assembly magazine, The Assembly Show takes place Oct. 26-28 in Rosemont, Illinois. Hundreds of exhibitors are on hand to showcase the latest assembly equipment and technology. There also are dozens of webinars, workshops, presentations, guided tours and networking events.

The show's keynote speaker, Sudhanshu Gaur, will discuss "Smart Manufacturing: Today and Tomorrow" at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Gaur is vice president of Hitachi America and chief architect – Smart Manufacturing for Hitachi Astemo.

ABOUT INFICON

INFICON is one of the world's leading developers, producers and suppliers of instruments and devices for leak detection in air conditioning, refrigeration and automotive manufacturing. The company has manufacturing facilities in Europe, China and the United States, as well as sales and service offices throughout the world. More information about INFICON automotive technology is available online at www.inficonautomotive.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INFICON