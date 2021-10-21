American Gunmaker Raising Funds for 6th Grader Battling Congenital Heart Defects

RICE LAKE, Wis., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms, one of the country's leading firearms manufacturers, is donating a series of 65 custom rifles to raise funds for the family of 11-year-old Sami Bernadzikowski of Elkridge, Maryland, who is battling multiple congenital heart defects (CHD). All proceeds from the fundraising campaign, which are expected to surpass $45,000, will be presented to the Bernadzikowski family.

Since she was born, Sami has undergone five open-heart surgeries with at least one more to come later and over thirty cardiac catheterization procedures. On top of a rare condition called heterotaxy syndrome, where organs are formed abnormally, in the wrong place, or missing altogether, Sami is diagnosed with several CHDs, including single ventricle, pulmonary atresia, pulmonary vein stenosis, transposition of the great vessels, and atrial septal defect. In addition, the 6th grader's treatments require a visit to Boston several times throughout the year, adding to the overall cost of her medical expenses.

"She has been poked, prodded, and cut by doctors her whole life," says James McVay, a family friend that brought Sami's case to the attention of Henry Repeating Arms. "Her normal life is what anyone else would call torture, and she takes it in stride with the rarest complaint."

"I have yet to see a photo of Sami where she didn't have a huge smile on her face, which is incredible once you learn what she's going through," says Anthony Imperato, CEO, and Founder of Henry Repeating Arms. He continues, "I would like to give a big hug to Sami and her family, and I look forward to seeing how fast these rifles sell out thanks to the generosity of the Henry family."

Over the last two years, Henry's Guns For Great Causes campaigns have raised over $200,000 for five families, and all of the rifles sold out within a matter of hours after the initial announcements.

The "Support 4 Sami" edition rifles feature an engraved and hand-painted design that incorporates Sami's whimsical, curious, and adventurous spirit within each letter of her name. Built on Henry's Golden Boy Silver platform, the rifles are chambered in .22 S/L/LR and feature a nickel-plated receiver cover, genuine American walnut stocks, and a deeply blued steel octagon barrel. Each rifle in the series bears a unique serial number ranging from "01OF65SAMI" through "65OF65SAMI." Baron Engraving of Trumbull, Connecticut, donated the artwork and embellishments on the buttstocks.

To learn more about this latest Guns For Great Causes campaign or make a purchase, visit henryusa.com/support4sami. The auction for serial number "01OF65SAMI" is available on gunbroker.com, item #913742436. The last rifle in the series, "65OF65SAMI," is also up for auction, item #913742797. Both auctions close on Nov. 4.

All firearms purchased through Henry Repeating Arms must be shipped to a licensed firearms dealer. For more information about Henry Repeating Arms and its products, visit henryusa.com or call 866-200-2354.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all," and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its Guns For Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs over 550 people and has over 330,000sf of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle. The lever action rifle is America's unique contribution to international firearms design and is one of the most legendary, respected, and sought-after rifles in the history of firearms. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and @henry_rifles on Instagram.

