Wilmington Seniors Can Navigate Medicare Options From Home: Free Online Webinars Offered by Wilmington Health

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby boomers who are aging in to Medicare and want to explore their options, can attend a virtual seminar from the comfort of their own home. Wilmington Health is offering a Virtual Medicare Shop & Compare Event, 3 p.m. EST, Thursday, Oct. 21. The webinar is a great opportunity for seniors to learn more about the differences in Medicare and Medicare Advantage and the many plan options available to them.

The webinar will include several sessions, including a physician panel entitled: "Understanding Value-Based Healthcare", Medicare 101 sessions, and insurance company and broker presentations. Additionally, attendees will hear inspirational comments from the Wilmington 60 Strong Ambassadors, who have overcome health obstacles and other challenges and will offer encouraging words about living life to its fullest.

Don't worry if you miss the webinar. From October 21 until December 7, you can still log on by going to AnchorSeniorCareAdvantage.com to listen to the online Medicare information program.

Wilmington Health is hosting the event and will have representatives available to answer questions about their Anchor Senior Care Advantage program, which expands the cooperation and coordination between Wilmington Health and the Medicare Advantage plans providing coverage for their senior patients. Anchor Senior Care Advantage is not a new Medicare Advantage plan. Rather it is a new approach to care delivery. Under this program, patients have the flexibility to choose a health plan from one of the participating insurance companies and still have access to the same innovative health care program Wilmington Health has designed. Anchor Senior Care Advantage provides access to wellness and health education services and care coordination resources when needed.

To register for this virtual event, please visit: AnchorSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

