Vitrolife AB (publ): Conference call interim report

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation to attend Vitrolife's conference call regarding presentation of the interim report January - September 2021. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Friday 29 October, 2021 at 10.00 a.m. CET.



Registration can preferably be done 10-15 minutes before the conference start time on:



Sweden dial in number: +46 (0)8 566 184 67

International dial in number: +44 (0) 2071 928338

Conference name: Vitrolife, conference ID: 1987832

Event Passcode: 11101018

Vitrolife participants:



Thomas Axelsson, CEO

Mikael Engblom, CFO



The press release for Vitrolife's interim report will be released at 8.00 CET on the same day.



Before the conference call, presentation material will be available at the company web page, https://www.vitrolife.com/investors/Presentations/

A recorded version of the telephone conference will be available for seven days on number +44 (0) 333 300 9785 (International), access code 1987832.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Engblom, CFO, +46 (0) 31 721 80 14

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)