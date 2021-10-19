Sorey & Gilliland Co-founder Derek Gilliland Selected to Lawdragon List of 500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers in America Veteran trial lawyer recognized for work in commercial litigation and intellectual property

LONGVIEW, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorey & Gilliland, LLP co-founder Derek Gilliland has been named to Lawdragon's list of 500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers in America for 2021. The national honor is based on his work representing plaintiffs in commercial litigation and intellectual property cases.

The annual list recognizes lawyers Lawdragon describes as, "the best in the nation – and many would say the world – at representing plaintiffs in securities and other business litigation, antitrust, whistleblower claims and increasingly complex financial litigation and data privacy invasions."

Mr. Gilliland is a veteran patent trial lawyer who has spent decades representing clients in disputes involving patent infringement, trademark and copyright violations, trade secret infringement and other areas of intellectual property law. He has earned a number of significant verdicts, including the largest patent infringement verdict in Washington state history.

This is one of several honors Mr. Gilliland has received this year. He was named to the list of The Best Lawyers in America for 2021 and has been recognized in Texas Super Lawyers every year since 2012.

"It is my goal every day to do what's in the best interest of my clients – to fight for them every step of the way," said Mr. Gilliland. "So, to be recognized for that, for doing the work I love, is truly an honor."

To read the full list of Lawdragon's 500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers visit: https://www.lawdragon.com/guides/2021-08-18-the-2021-lawdragon-500-leading-plaintiff-financial-lawyers

Sorey & Gilliland, LLP is a Texas-based law firm with an impressive track record in personal injury litigation, intellectual property and business disputes. With offices in Longview and Waco, Texas, the team of skilled courtroom litigators has a reputation for providing each and every client creative and zealous representation with a personal touch. Learn more about the firm at https://soreylaw.com/

