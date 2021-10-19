SeaLights Announces $30 Million Series B to Revolutionize Software Quality at Scale

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaLights, developer of the Software Quality Governance platform, announced today that it has secured a $30 million funding round led by Red Dot Capital Partners with the participation of Deutsche Bank, Translink Capital, and Shasta Ventures, as well as existing investors Blumberg Capital, Cisco Investments, TLV Partners and Wipro Ventures. This latest investment brings SeaLights' total funding to $50 million. As part of this round, Barak Salomon and Atad Peled of Red Dot Capital Partners will join the board of directors.

Right: Eran Sher, CEO & Co-Founder, and Alon Eizenman, CTO & Co-Founder

"We are very excited to join SeaLights on their mission to revolutionize software quality for DevOps teams in fast-paced environments," said Barak Salomon, Managing Partner at Red Dot. "We are confident that with this experienced team and advanced technology, SeaLights will soon become one of the fastest-growing tech companies in the software, DevOps, and QA markets."

SeaLights has innovated a radically new approach known as Software Quality Governance to underscore the enormous demand by organizations developing software to deliver quality at speed. "SeaLights is solving a real problem that has challenged companies for years," said Gil Perez, Deutsche Bank Chief Innovation Officer and Head of Corporate Ventures Capital Group. "We look forward to collaborating with SeaLights to advance their product roadmap while catering to targeted needs of specific industries such as financial services."

Powered by advanced Machine Learning, SeaLights' cloud-based solution provides customers with full visibility into every potential quality risk associated with their software changes in real-time, enabling them to make faster data-driven release decisions.

"With the widespread adoption of DevOps, traditional software quality management is no longer fit for purpose. This is something we witnessed first-hand with customers from diverse industries, including finance, retail, insurance, telecommunications, and computer software," said company CEO and co-founder, Eran Sher. "These organizations have been modernizing their engineering toolsets, cloud infrastructures, and microservices architectures, and require a new approach that includes data analytics and actionable insights to deliver quality at speed."

This round of funding will dramatically accelerate SeaLights' growth, enabling global expansion of its team while continuing the development and release of new features and products to address software quality risks.

About SeaLights

The SeaLights Software Quality Governance platform revolutionizes the way software teams deliver software changes. It protects the integrity of production and ensures that quality risks are mitigated as early as possible in the process. With SeaLights, software and QA teams can focus their testing efforts where it matters, and deliver quality software at scale.

About Red Dot Capital Partners

Red Dot Capital Partners is an Israel-based expansion and early growth venture fund investing in breakout technology companies. Red Dot supports its portfolio companies in identifying and navigating expansion opportunities in fast-developing markets and within its LP's networks and businesses - with a focus on SE Asia and Japan.

