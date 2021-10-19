NeuroSense Therapeutics Publicly Files Registration Statement with SEC for Proposed U.S. Initial Public Offering NeuroSense filed the F-1 Registration Statement with the SEC on October 18th, 2021.

Cambridge, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that it has publicly filed an F-1 Registration Statement (File No.: 333-260338) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed U.S. initial public offering.

The number of securities to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. NeuroSense has applied to list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "NRSN" and has applied to list the warrants to be issued in the offering under the symbol "NRSNW".

Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroSense believes that these diseases, which include Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or ALS, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, among others, represent one of the most significant unmet medical needs of our time, with limited effective therapeutic options available for patients. Due to the complexity of neurodegenerative diseases, NeuroSense's strategy is to develop combined therapies targeting multiple pathways associated with these diseases.

