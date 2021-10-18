Scripps taps Andrés Chaparro as new VP and GM of KXXV/KRHD TV stations in Waco/Temple/Bryan, Texas

CINCINNATI, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrés Chaparro has been appointed vice president and general manager for KXXV and KRHD, The E.W. Scripps Company's (NASDAQ: SSP) ABC affiliates in the Waco/Temple/Bryan, Texas, market, effective Monday, Oct. 25.

Chaparro was most recently president and general manager of KDEN, the Telemundo station in Denver, Colorado. Previously, he served in various sales leadership positions in Dallas and Chicago. During his tenure at KDEN, he demonstrated a deep commitment to journalism and serving the community by dramatically expanding the news operation and eventually winning "Station of Year" from the Colorado Broadcasters Association in 2018.

"Andrés has a record of creating partnerships with businesses and community organizations to become a leader in community engagement, most notably in outreach to the Hispanic community," said Scripps Local Media President Brian Lawlor. "He is a recognized leader for innovation and journalistic integrity, and he will help drive KXXV and KRHD's success."

Chaparro has experience building strong culture within stations and building a local news brand within the community, with a special focus on promoting awareness around public health and education issues. He launched the largest and most comprehensive voter registration campaign in Spanish in partnership with the Colorado Secretary of State.

"I look forward to working with the great team at KXXV and KRHD," said Chaparro. "Together, we can continue their meaningful work of serving Central Texas and the Brazos Valley by strengthening relationships with local businesses and the community and empowering and bettering the lives of our communities through thoughtful, reliable and honest information."

Chaparro has a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing and Advertising from Politécnico Grancolombiano University in Colombia, South America. He has served on non-profit boards, including the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver, American Diabetes Association, Colorado Broadcasters Association, EPIC – Executives Partnering to Invest in Children, the Early Childhood Leadership Commission and more.

