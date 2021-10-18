Pretium Expands Global Capabilities into Middle East with Launch of Regional Office

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, an innovative investment management firm focused on real estate, residential credit and corporate credit with more than $26 billion in assets, has established its first Middle East office in Dubai. Jamal Saab has joined as Managing Director to head and expand Pretium's Middle East presence. Mr. Saab comes to Pretium with over 20 years of experience serving investors in the Middle East.

"We are excited to welcome Jamal to the team, and I am proud he will be representing Pretium in the Middle East," said Don Mullen, CEO and Founder of Pretium. "Establishing our presence in the Middle East reinforces our commitment to regional clients during a time of impressive strategic growth for the firm."

"I am honored to take on this role and oversee the establishment of our regional headquarters and growth of Pretium in the Middle East," said Mr. Saab. "Pretium has an impressive team and infrastructure to deliver innovative investment opportunities and solutions. With greater proximity and local relationships, we can better serve institutional investors and further contribute to the economic growth of the region."

Pretium's expansion into the Middle East follows several strategic initiatives that have grown the firm's footprint across geographies and broadened its capabilities. The firm recently announced a Joint Venture with a large Canadian pension plan as well as a partnership with Trans-Canada Capital Inc., an institutional asset manager that oversees more than C$30 billion in assets for a range of institutions including Air Canada's pension, to help each firm achieve their investment goals through differentiated real estate and corporate and structured credit strategies, respectively. Pretium has also continued to thoughtfully expand its investment teams, adding three managing directors to its residential credit segment in August 2021 to enhance the firm's ability to source opportunities and provide industry-leading levels of service for investors globally.

Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on secular investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has approximately $26 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2021 and employs approximately 2,500 people across 29 offices. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

