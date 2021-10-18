LiveOne Launches LiveOne Multi-Tier Membership And Loyalty Program

Membership Will Also Unlock Access and Exclusivity, Behind the Paywall, to Perks Like Points for Every Purchase, NFTs, Metaverse Opportunities, Early Ticket Access, Experiences, Events, Content Exclusives, Merchandise Discounts, Prizes, Artist Collaborations and More

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of LiveXLive , PodcastOne , Slacker Radio , React Presents , Gramophone Media and Custom Personalization Solutions ("CPS"), announced today that it is launching a new LiveOne Membership offering in 2022.

As the music and entertainment industry continues to merge experiences, the new membership offering will include access to:

30 million songs

500 curated and DJ-hosted radio stations

1,000s of livestreams

300+ podcasts

Exclusive PPV events

Exclusive live events

Weekly updated original content & daily news, interviews & tentpoles

Festivals & concerts

Catalogue of performances

Behinds the scenes access

Virtual meet & greets

Discounts on exclusive LiveOne & Artists merch

Discounts on digital PPV events and Physical tickets

Points and tokens for every transaction on LiveOne platform

Prizes to include experiences, tickets and "Win a Tesla!"

Surprise and delight collaborations with celebrities, artists, brands and events

Access to exclusive NFTs created by artists and brands

"The future of the music and entertainment business is highly engaged superfans. The key to engagement is great experiences and the key to superfans is data. The core of our membership platform is to aggregate a better understanding of our members to create better experiences for our members and fans and valuable insights for artists, creators and brands," said LiveOne's CEO and Chairman, Robert Ellin. "Creating the connection between the content and our audience is something we've always been proud of. Now, we can bring something all-encompassing to our users as we continue to diversify and expand each and every day."

Becoming a member is as easy as it is integrated across our platform. Any fan that bought a ticket to one of LiveOne's pay-per-view events, or a hoodie at one of our existing events or even a personalized cap from CPS is now a Member!

The new LiveOne Membership will also feature an integrated digital wallet to be used seamlessly via our app or login across all our platforms and services, from metaverse to the concession stand and back.

LiveOne has been a leader with music related digital tokens, offering the first-ever NFT music festival poster for its original franchise Music Lives in 2020 and again breaking new ground with the first NFT PPV ticket issued. LiveOne plans to expand its offerings for talent and fans by launching digital cards and NFTs for every artist. Giving fans and talent access to these collectibles across its flywheel. Additionally, LiveOne is looking to create a blockchain based digital token solution that will allow members in the future to use blockchain technology to access the company's services.

Starting in calendar year 2022, combining LiveOne's existing user base of 1.2 million+ subscribers, and the 170,000 new members accumulated over the fiscal year 2022 through pay-per-views, live events, and hybrid concerts, will all have access to the new LiveOne Membership, with a target to have 2 million eligible members by March 31, 2022.

LiveOne's current subscription offers ad-free listening, unlimited skips, offline listening, personalized recommendations, and on-demand play to create the laid-back, free, private listening experience - which will all be part of the new Membership program.

LiveOne Members will receive the following starting in early 2022:

LiveOne app opens the doors for any of its events, anywhere and everywhere across the globe. LiveOne events members will have:

Unique hybrid music and entertainment experiences and exclusive content : specifically LiveOne's franchises like LiveXLive Presents: Rooftop Series, Backyard Sessions, Music Lives, Spring Awakening, Self Made, Music Lives: Ballerfest, LadyGang Live, The Snubbys, endless album release events, live vodcasts, after-event parties, and gated exclusive livestreams and PPVs and members-only sneak peaks Passes to in-person and virtual meet and greets with artists: connect with the artists fans love in a more authentic way than ever before.

Major Pop Culture Events - LiveOne also anticipates being at major events like the Super Bowl, Art Basel , Grammys, Oscars and other pop culture events. LiveOne will take its members along for the original and exclusive experiences. Everything from special shoulder events, PPVs, audio selections curated by Artists and celebrities, and passes to attend in person and specialty merchandise.

Free film screenings and documentaries , private concerts, panel discussions and workshops in select cities.

Members-only Q&A's with LiveOne's selection of podcast hosts and radio DJs.

This is just the beginning as LiveOne further develops its Membership offerings. It will evolve and change based on our members' feedback as well.

LiveOne's new name captures the core of its brand's mission to be the most comprehensive platform for talent and fans alike for music, sports, esports, social media influence, lifestyle, podcasting, merchandise, publishing and technology. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises has facilitated LiveOne becoming a top-rated music, entertainment and media services company. It has the first talent-centric platform focused on superfans and building long-term franchises in on-demand audio and video, podcasting, vodcasting, OTT linear channels, PPV, and livestreaming. Its model includes multiple monetization paths including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, merchandise sales, licensing, and ticketing.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, an NFT business, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , PPVOne, Slacker Radio , React Presents , Gramophone Media , Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveOne as a top-rated music, entertainment, and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "no target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, distribution or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 14, 2021, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 16, 2021, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on October 29, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

