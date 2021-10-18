Naples Beach Club Will Be the First Four Seasons and First Discovery Land Project on Florida's Gulf Coast

The Athens Group and MSD Partners, L.P. Announce Acquisition of Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club and its Redevelopment as the Naples Beach Club, a Resort and Residential Community in Iconic Old Naples

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Athens Group and MSD Partners, L.P. announced today that they have acquired the legendary former Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club, set on 1,000 feet of white-sand beach in iconic Old Naples. Athens and MSD will be redeveloping the site into the Naples Beach Club, a 125-acre resort and residential beachfront development offering a one-of-a-kind, luxury lifestyle destination to residents, members, and guests. This special coastal community will include a 216-room hotel managed by leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, up to 185 luxury residences and unparalleled club amenities curated by Discovery Land Company, the developer and operator of world-renowned private residential club communities.

"Our partnership with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and Discovery Land Company reinforces our commitment to develop the finest luxury resort on Florida's Gulf Coast. Naples Beach Club will be a contemporary interpretation of the traditions, style and spirit of Old Naples," said Kim Richards, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Athens Group.

"We are excited to partner with The Athens Group on the development of this extraordinary property, and we are thrilled to be working with Four Seasons and Discovery Land on what will be a first-time collaboration for this world-class team," added Barry Sholem, Partner and Chairman of Real Estate, MSD Partners.

Four Seasons Resort Debuts in Naples

A 216-room Four Seasons Resort will complement the luxury residences as a retreat exuding the grandeur of a private beachfront Floridian estate.

"The incredible Naples Beach Club marks the debut of Four Seasons on Florida's Gulf Coast, complementing our existing portfolio of luxury properties throughout the state," said John Davison, President and CEO, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "We are proud to be a partner in this exceptional project, bringing the vision of MSD and Athens to life by setting a new standard of luxury in Naples and delivering our brand's personalized service and quality excellence to this beloved beachfront community."

The Resort will include spacious guestrooms and suites with lounging porches, walk-in closets and luxurious five-fixture bathrooms. Resort amenities will include inspired indoor and outdoor lounges and restaurants flowing from the hotel lobby, a beachside garden with outdoor pools, cabanas and an event lawn, upscale retail stores, an event ballroom, and multiple dining experiences with dramatic views of the Gulf of Mexico. In addition, Market Square, located near the golf course, will be a vibrant gathering place for the Naples Beach Club community, offering a general store, a bar and grill with a game room and a bowling alley, a Kids Club, casual eateries, including an ice cream pavilion, and an expansive lawn.

"Naples Beach Club represents a natural extension of our portfolio of luxury hotels and resorts, including our Four Seasons properties in Wailea and Hualalai, the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica, and The Boca Raton. We are delighted to be partnering with Athens, Four Seasons and Discovery Land on this iconic development," said Coburn Packard, Partner and Head of Real Estate, MSD Partners.

Extraordinary Luxury Residences and Amenities to Inspire Community

The newly imagined Naples Beach Club will feature up to 185 homes designed by renowned architectural firm Hart Howerton with interiors by Champalimaud Design. The first phase of homes will include 58 Beachfront Residences with four Beach Houses and four Penthouses as well as 12 Golfside Residences, all conveying the Gulf Coast's relaxed aesthetic.

Additionally, Naples Beach Club will offer residents and members unmatched and inspired club amenities curated by private-club developer and operator Discovery Land Company. Exceptional multi-generational and health-focused experiences will include a variety of wellness amenities along with golf and tennis, an indoor/outdoor fitness center and a world-class spa.

"The Residences at Naples Beach Club will set a new standard for Naples living, located in the heart of the vibrant Naples community, while also providing owners with an intimate club experience located directly outside their door," said Michael Meldman, Chairman, Discovery Land Company.

Construction is scheduled to commence in 2022. Pre-sales for the first phase of residences launched earlier this year.

For more information, please visit www.naplesbeachclub.com or email directly info@naplesbeachclub.com.

About The Athens Group

For more than 30 years, The Athens Group has been widely regarded as one of the nation's preeminent developers of upscale resort communities, luxury resort and urban hotels, golf courses and related residential and recreational properties, having developed properties including Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch, Montage Laguna Beach and Montage Deer Valley.

About MSD Partners

MSD Partners, L.P. is an SEC-registered investment adviser that utilizes a multi-disciplinary strategy focused on maximizing long-term capital appreciation by making investments across the globe in its core areas of expertise – Credit, Real Estate, Private Capital and Growth. MSD Partners was formed in 2009 by the partners of MSD Capital, L.P., which is the family investment office for Michael Dell, the Founder & CEO of Dell Technologies. MSD Capital was originally established in 1998. Michael Dell and his family are substantial clients of MSD Partners. Together, MSD Capital and MSD Partners manage over $22.0 billion of assets and are currently invested in nearly $8.0 billion of real estate. In addition to Naples Beach Club, MSD's investments include the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea and the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Hawaii, the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica, The Boca Raton, significant holdings on Knox Street in Dallas, over 13,000 multifamily units and numerous developments in Austin, Texas including 601 W. 2nd Street, which will, upon completion, be the tallest office tower in Austin. Additional information regarding MSD Partners, which operates from offices in New York, Santa Monica and West Palm Beach, may be found at msdpartners.com.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 121 hotels and resorts, and 46 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards.

About Discovery Land Company

Discovery Land Company is a US-based real estate developer and operator of private residential club communities and resorts with a world-renowned portfolio of domestic and international properties. Some of their properties include Baker's Bay in the Bahamas, Gozzer Ranch in Idaho, El Dorado and Chileno Bay in Los Cabos, Mexico, Yellowstone Club in Montana, and Kuki'o and Makena in Hawaii.

About Hart Howerton

With headquarters in New York and San Francisco, this global team of architects, landscape architects, planners and strategists brings an interdisciplinary perspective to some of the world's most sensitive environments—creating sustainable places that become successful hospitality ventures for their investors and lasting legacies as resorts. Past projects include Kukio Golf and Beach Club and Montage Palmetto Bluff.

About Champalimaud Design

Headquartered in New York City, this multi-disciplinary design and planning firm specializes in bespoke, high-end hospitality and residential design. The firm's forward-thinking design teams have partnered with global clients to create some of the world's most distinctive properties, including the Beverly Hills Hotel Bungalows and The Plaza New York.

